BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In order to serve the growing number of patients who prefer to receive care in the comfort and convenience of their home, Smile Health Orthodontics is now offering an innovative and exclusive solution: Concierge Orthodontics.

With Concierge Orthodontics, Smile Health Orthodontics or SHO’s founder Dr. Deborah Solomon and a member of her team visit a patient’s home with all of the cutting-edge tools and technology needed to create their perfect, healthy smile.

All orthodontic services can be safely and effectively provided at home, including the initial consultation, 3D scanning, bracket placement for braces, attachment placements for clear aligners, orthodontic progress check, orthodontic adjustments, braces removal, and more. Dr. Solomon and her team always wear proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep patients and their loved ones safe.

SHO’s Concierge Orthodontics solution is the ideal option for patients who cannot leave their home for medical reasons, or for patients who are just too busy to come in to the office. It is also perfect for children who are often reluctant to visit the orthodontist. Commented Dr. Solomon, who is an ABO Board Certified Orthodontist: “One of the goals in the orthodontic process is to build a trusting and meaningful relationship with all our patients. Our Concierge Orthodontics solution provides any necessary treatment especially to kids who may feel safer in the comfort of their homes.”

At the current time, Concierge Orthodontics is available to patients who live within 60 miles of Smile Health Orthodontics’ Beverly Hills practice, which is located at 436 N Roxbury Drive. An initial $500 fee is required to schedule a consultation.

“This is as exclusive as orthodontics can go,” added Dr. Solomon. “It is all about making our patients feel like VIPs!”

Patients who wish to learn more about Smile Health Orthodontics’ exclusive Concierge Orthodontics solution, or who wish to schedule an in-home consultation, are invited to visit the practice’s website at www.shosmile.com or call 310.926.6220.

About Smile Health Orthodontics and Dr. Deborah Solomon

Dr. Deborah Solomon practiced general dentistry a number of years ago while on active duty in the US Air Force. She pursued her passion for enhancing people’s smile and health, and became a board-certified orthodontist and dentofacial orthopedist specialist. She enjoys seeing her patients in her boutique-style orthodontic offices conveniently located in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles, where she offers a variety of treatment options. Dr. Deborah Solomon truly cares about her patients, and posts fun educational and informative videos on social media. Learn more at www.shosmile.com

