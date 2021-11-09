Smile Makeovers Launched by Westlake Hills Dental Arts Cosmetic Dentists TX

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News

West Lake Hills Dental Arts (512-328-0155) of West Lake Hills, Texas has updated its Smile Makeovers treatments including veneers, crowns, bonding, whitening, implants, fillings, clear aligners and more.

Austin, United States, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Westlake Hills Dental Arts has recently launched its Smile Makeover service https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/cosmetic-dentistry.html

This practice is conveniently located at 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746 and welcomes smile makeover patients from West Lake Hills TX, Lost Creek, Tarrytown, Rollingwood, Barton Creek and the wider North West Austin Texas area.

A smile makeover is a combination of cosmetic and restorative dental procedures that are used to correct dental imperfections and enhance the overall appearance of the teeth and smile. An evaluation of the alignment, symmetry, condition, size, shape, and shade of each tooth—along with a discussion of the patient’s goals provides the cosmetic dentist with the information needed to develop a custom smile makeover treatment plan.

Smiling reduces anxiety and improves your mood. Smile makeovers from Dr Rebecca Long (Becky) help you smile more confidently and more often.

Very few dentists choose dentistry as a profession because they are artistic. They are attracted to it because they want to fix things and help people. In dental school, they are trained to fix teeth that are decayed, worn, or broken. Art isn’t part of the curriculum. But if you want a new smile, you need a dentist who is passionate about the artistic aspects of dentistry. A smile makeover dentist uses science, technology, and artistry to provide lifelike restorations so you can smile with confidence.

The cosmetic options that Dr Long commonly uses for smile makeovers include: Porcelain Veneers, Metal-Free Dental Crowns, Zoom!® Teeth Whitening, Bonding, Dental Implants, Tooth-Colored Fillings and more. Invisalign® Clear Aligners are sometimes required and Dr Long works with a local specialist orthodontist when required.

Every smile design program is custom-tailored to suit your unique appearance, lifestyle, needs, budget and goals.

A patient recently said on Google ‘Been going to Westlake Dental Arts since moving to Texas in 2001. The dentists are very competent, trustworthy and nice people! They will not recommend or perform services that aren’t necessary as you find with some not so honest dentists. The staff operates the office efficiently and appointments are on time. They are very caring and personable. Although moving to Cedar Park ten years ago from South Austin, l continue to drive south to their office because they are the best and worth the drive!’

Website: https://www.westlakehillsdentalarts.com/

CONTACT: Name: Ryan DeBoer
Organization: Westlake Hills Dental Arts
Address: 1301 S Capital of Texas Hwy A-132, Austin, TX 78746, United States
Phone: +1-512-328-0155

