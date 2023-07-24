Premium Aligner Service Blends In-Person Doctor Visits And Virtual Check-Ins, Plus Concierge Customer Service and Elevated Product Features

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmileDirectClub , Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced its premium aligner offering, CarePlus, will be available at all U.S. SmileShop and select Partner Network locations beginning in August, giving consumers even more choices on how to begin and navigate their Smile Journey. Customers will now have the option to select SmileDirectClub’s original telehealth-powered Care aligners or choose the premium CarePlus option, which includes access to a local dentist or orthodontist for in-person check-ins, a dedicated 24/7 Concierge customer care team, expedited aligner shipping and the enhanced comfort of scalloped-edge aligners and retainers.

In response to customer feedback gained during the CarePlus pilot in four key U.S. markets earlier this year, SmileDirectClub found that customers appreciated the flexibility of a hybrid option along with the enhanced product features the CarePlus option offers.

“CarePlus reflects our commitment to giving customers choice, which has always been central to our mission to create innovative solutions for traditional orthodontics,” said David Katzman, CEO and Chairman, SmileDirectClub. “Customers appreciate the flexibility of CarePlus and the extra confidence that comes with having a local licensed dentist available for an in-office visit, in addition to the virtual care platform. This offering is an incremental growth channel that’s a natural extension of what we do best as a customer-driven company. It allows us to generate and manage demand, provide education, and deliver a product that meets customers where they are and with solutions that fit their needs.”

With 18 new SmileShops added to the Company’s portfolio of 128 total global stores to meet customer demand, the CarePlus rollout signals the Company’s confidence in its business model and its patented SmileShop concept as an on-ramp for customers and a key driver of the business.

Customers who opt for the CarePlus premium offering will also experience treatment with one of SmileDirectClub’s latest innovations, scalloped edge aligners. This new feature, previously tested in the U.K. market, offers enhanced comfort with a scalloped edge that gently lays on the gumline, making treatment more comfortable. Upon completing their aligner treatment, CarePlus customers receive two years’ worth of retainers and the Company’s Lifetime Smile Guarantee to keep their teeth straight and healthy. As a bonus, CarePlus customers will also receive a selection of SmileDirectClub premium oral care products including its award-winning whitening system, toothbrush and oral care kit.

The new premium CarePlus offering is available for $3,900 when paid in full. Or customers can choose SmileDirectClub’s SmilePay™ option for $115 a month. SmileDirectClub’s traditional Care option is available for $2,250 when paid in full, or customers can choose to use SmilePay™ at $89 per month.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

