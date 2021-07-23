Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SmileDirectClub Joins Women In DSO® As Founding Industry Partner

SmileDirectClub Joins Women In DSO® As Founding Industry Partner

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Partnership Will Empower Women And Promote The Importance Of Diversity And Inclusion In The Dental Industry

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it has joined the non-profit Women in DSO® as a founding industry partner, advancing the Company’s commitment to diversity and inclusion by empowering women in the dental industry.

“SmileDirectClub believes everyone deserves a smile that they love – and a seat at the table, including women in the DSO industry,” said Susan Greenspon Rammelt, Chief Legal Officer and EVP of Business Affairs at SmileDirectClub.“We are partnering with Women in DSO because we value diversity and inclusion and want to support women leaders in our field. Women bring invaluable expertise and diverse perspectives, which can help to drive innovation further in oral care.”

As a founding industry partner, SmileDirectClub will contribute to the Women in DSO platform, which was created to enable networking, professional mentorship, specialized education, and a rich resource network designed to recognize current and future women leaders in DSOs.

Susan Greenspon Rammelt will serve as a founding board member of Women in DSO, and Dr. Riddhi Gangoli, Sr. Director of Professional Education and Marketing at SmileDirectClub, will join as a founding member.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies, serving well over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: [email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.