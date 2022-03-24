Breaking News
SmileDirectClub Survey Reveals Growing Popularity and Acceptance of Telehealth

Consumers Believe one of the Greatest Benefits is the Elimination of Transportation – Especially as Fuel Costs Rise to Historic Levels

SmileDirectClub Telehealth Survey Findings Infographic

In light of the accelerated adoption of telehealth, SmileDirectClub commissioned a survey to understand consumer attitudes on telehealth and how these services are benefiting them.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A recent survey among 1,000 U.S. consumers commissioned by SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, found that consumers want telehealth services to continue following the accelerated adoption of telehealth during the pandemic. The survey highlights the numerous benefits of telehealth for patients, including easier access to their doctor, flexible scheduling, time back in their day, and more affordable care options. 

Of those who had a telehealth visit in the past two years, nearly eight in 10 people (77%) had a neutral to positive experience, and more than half of respondents (59%) agreed or strongly agreed that they are more open to receiving care through telehealth as a result of the pandemic. 

“As a telehealth innovator, we know first-hand how telehealth and teledentistry services can help deliver more accessible, affordable, and convenient care for patients,” said Dr. Jeffrey Sulitzer, Chief Clinical Officer, SmileDirectClub. “Over the past two years, consumers have grown even more comfortable with telehealth services for their medical needs from mental health counseling to dermatology and cardiology. SmileDirectClub, a pioneer in telehealth, has enhanced our telehealth platform to improve the customer experience with new capabilities like video chat and the SmileDirectClub App. We’ll continue to innovate and further improve the telehealth experience for our Club members.”

Additionally, the survey found 50% of respondents reported easy access to their doctor as the greatest benefit of telehealth services, followed by flexible scheduling (46% of respondents) and the elimination of transportation to in-person appointments (39%). The latter is especially important as fuel prices rise at the pump. Tellingly, 60% of survey respondents believe there is an affordability gap that exists in the healthcare and dental fields.

“The continued acceptance of telehealth will allow health and dental care providers to create more affordable and accessible experiences for patients, without sacrificing safety or quality. SmileDirectClub believes everyone deserves a smile they love, and we are proud to have enabled care to 1.5 million customers around the world through our telehealth platform,” said Dr. Sulitzer.

For more SmileDirectClub telehealth study stats, view the infographic here.

*Source: Pollfish Survey, n=1,000 US Consumers, 16-54 yo with representative market mix of gender, ethnicity, age group, HH income and geographic location

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com. 

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: Press@SmileDirectClub.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6a37c96-4a85-4ca1-9d38-4e74d02bfd9a

 

