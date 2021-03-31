SmileDirectClub To Introduce Its Market-Leading Telehealth Solution To Mexico

Breaking News
Company Continues International Growth To Serve Untapped Market of Consumers Without Access to Affordable, Convenient Oral Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today its plan to continue the Company’s international expansion with a launch in Mexico. The first two SmileShop locations will open in April in Mexico City. This marks the Company’s entrance into Latin America as it pursues the massive global market opportunity for its innovative, premium, affordable telehealth solution for orthodontia.

“SmileDirectClub is the global leader and innovator of clear aligner therapy through telehealth and trusted by well over a million customers who have achieved a smile they love with our product,” said Kay Oswald, President of International at SmileDirectClub. “We’re bringing our premium, safe, and effective orthodontia solution to Mexico to give consumers in Latin America a more affordable and convenient option to straighten their teeth.”

According to the Company’s research, approximately 80% of Mexicans believe they’d benefit from teeth straightening but the majority are prevented from pursuing it due to the cost and inconvenience of traditional orthodontics. Priced at 40% less than other options in the local market, SmileDirectClub exists to bridge that gap.

Customers seeking clear aligner therapy using the SmileDirectClub telehealth platform may book a free appointment at a SmileShop to capture a 3D image of their teeth. Clear aligner therapy with SmileDirectClub is prescribed, directed, and managed by an affiliated and locally registered dentist or orthodontist throughout the entire process from initial diagnosis to completion.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia. SmileDirectClub has straightened smiles for well over one million customers in 13 markets around the world – the largest international footprint of any company providing clear aligner therapy through telehealth.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, now also offered directly via dentist and orthodontist offices. Through its proprietary technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone, from clear aligner therapy to premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Spain, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

