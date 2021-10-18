Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SmileDirectClub to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 8, 2021

SmileDirectClub to Report Third Quarter 2021 Results on November 8, 2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 4 mins ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the third quarter of 2021 on Monday, November 8, 2021 after close of market.

David Katzman, SmileDirectClub’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss these results at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. 

SmileDirectClub Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details 
Date: Monday, November 8, 2021 
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time (4 p.m. Central Time) 
Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international) 

Webcast: Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 8, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 15, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13723311.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact:
Investor Relations: investorrelations@smiledirectclub.com 
Media Relations: press@smiledirectclub.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.