Breaking News
Home / Top News / Smith Management Group Announces Angela Johnson as the New Branch President

Smith Management Group Announces Angela Johnson as the New Branch President

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 20 mins ago

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa® company, announces Angela S. Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® as the new branch president.

Ms. Johnson has more than 20 years of community management experience and has served in a variety of capacities including community manager, director of community management, and regional director.  As the new president, she will focus on the branch’s day-to-day operations, business development, client growth and retention, and employee education and training. Ms. Johnson was a valued team member of Associa Colorado Association Services for more than six years, where she served clients across Colorado.

“Smith Management Group is excited to welcome Angela back to the Associa family in this new leadership role,” stated Steve McKinley, Associa senior vice president. “Her vast industry knowledge and dedication to our clients will help lead SMG into the new year. We are excited to see where her branch strategy takes the team and our communities.”

Ms. Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Colorado Technical University. She has also earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB) and Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmithManagementGroup
Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa
Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Attachment

  • Angela S. Johnson 
CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]
GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.