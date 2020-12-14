Smith Management Group Director of Community Management Named Community Associations Institute Manager of the Year

Breaking News
St. Louis, MO, Dec. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smith Management Group, an Associa® Company, is proud to announce that Robin Juergens, CMCA®, director of community management, was recently named the 2020 Community Associations Institute (CAI) Community Manager of the Year-St. Louis for the CAI Heartland Chapter. 

The CAI Heartland’s chapter awards recognize industry professionals for their excellence and contributions to the property and association management industry and their communities. The Community Manager of the Year award acknowledges an individual who has enhanced the value and quality of living in their community through outstanding management of their associations. 

Ms. Juergens joined Smith Management Group in 2017 as a client services representative and was later promoted to a portfolio manager and was tasked with the supervision and training of the current client services team in 2020.  In November Robin was promoted to director of community management, a role in which she continuously plays a critical part in building strong business relationships with both association board leaders and business partners. Ms. Juergens has earned her Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) designation from the Community Association Manager International Certification Board (CAMICB), and currently serves on the CAI golf committee. 

“Smith Management Group is extremely proud that the CAI has recognized Robin for her incredible leadership and exceptional management abilities,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “Robin’s dedication to serving her communities, residents, and board members is just one example of her continued commitment to supporting the industry and leading community associations with professionalism, enthusiasm, and effective leadership.” 

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

