Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Smith Management Group Hires Deanna Perkinson as Director of Community Management

Smith Management Group Hires Deanna Perkinson as Director of Community Management

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 6 mins ago

St. Louis, MO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smith Management Group, an Associa® company, continues to grow its expert leadership team with the addition of Deanna Perkinson as director of community management. 

Ms. Perkinson joins Smith Management Group with more than 27 years of property management experience and expertise in financial analytics, budgeting, sales, and customer service. As the new director of community management, Ms. Perkinson will lead a team of community managers and other support staff to ensure the highest level of responsive customer service and management offerings.  

“Deanna’s enthusiasm for supporting clients and her wealth of industry experience and expertise will make her an asset to both the Smith Management team and to our valued board members,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “We are excited to have her join our team to enhance our mission of providing the best management services available to our client boards and their residents.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected: 

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa 

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.