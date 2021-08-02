Smith Management Group Hires Deanna Perkinson as Director of Community Management

St. Louis, MO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smith Management Group, an Associa® company, continues to grow its expert leadership team with the addition of Deanna Perkinson as director of community management.

Ms. Perkinson joins Smith Management Group with more than 27 years of property management experience and expertise in financial analytics, budgeting, sales, and customer service. As the new director of community management, Ms. Perkinson will lead a team of community managers and other support staff to ensure the highest level of responsive customer service and management offerings.

“Deanna’s enthusiasm for supporting clients and her wealth of industry experience and expertise will make her an asset to both the Smith Management team and to our valued board members,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “We are excited to have her join our team to enhance our mission of providing the best management services available to our client boards and their residents.”

