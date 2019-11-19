Smith Management Group Hosts Board Member Training Seminar

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa® company, hosted the fourth board member training seminar of the year at the Carmody MacDonald Law Office in Clayton, MO.

The event included more than 40 board members, vendors, and SMG employees who heard presentations from attorneys with one of St. Louis’ premier law firms, Carmody MacDonald, specializing in community association law. The industry topics included:

How to Amend Governing Documents

Board Powers: Violation Enforcement & Collections

Emotional Support Animals & Your Community

“Smith Management Group was excited to see so many of our board members attend the seminar and engage with the speakers and each other,” stated Mindy Gaines, SMG director of business development. “The seminar was a great opportunity to engage participants and help them understand important industry topics and concerns as well as provide them with the most up-to-date information available. We look forward to hosting more educational events in the new year.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SmithManagementGroup

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 [email protected]