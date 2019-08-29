Smith Management Group Hosts Educational Board Member Seminar

St. Louis, MO, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa company, will be hosting an educational seminar for board members on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Immaculate Conception Parish Hall in Dardenne Prairie, Missouri.

The speaker will include Missouri’s sole practicing Fellow of the College of Community Association Lawyers, Todd Billy. He will present on the Missouri Homeowners’ Bill of Rights, solar rights and HAM radios, lender regulations for condominiums, collections, and enforcement practices. Attendees will also hear a presentation from the Greenwood Group, a landscape industry accredited company, on ways to improve the process by discussing the optimization of landscape maintenance contracts.

“Smith Management Group believes an educated board is a successful board, and we will continue to provide them with the most up-to-date information available,” stated Roger Kinney, SMG president. “By giving board members the opportunities to learn from industry experts and providing educational resources, we will help give them the tools they need to better serve the communities that they represent.”

Smith Management Group welcomes all client and non-client board members. Register online HERE or by calling 314-580-9191 by Friday, September 6, 2019.

Smith Management Group (SMG) is the St. Louis area choice for community management, specializing in serving the finest Condominium, Villas and Homeowner Associations throughout the St. Louis and St. Charles areas. Since no two associations are the same, we have created a menu of services that allows our clients to customize a solution to meet their unique needs. The SMG team is comprised of educated professionals, with services based on best practices in the community associations industry.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

