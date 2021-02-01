Breaking News
Smith Management Group to Host Round Table Webinar

St. Louis, MO, Feb. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smith Management Group, an Associa® company, will be hosting a maintenance round table webinar on February 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. CT. 

As part of their commitment to the continued education of valued board members, Smith Management Group is offering this free instructive event for current and prospective clients. During the webinar, respected industry experts will share knowledge and cover an array of maintenance tips to help participants lead their communities with confidence. The following speakers and topics will be featured: 

Jason Shupp of Ferguson Roofing Co. 

  • Guttering and drainage
  • Shingle repair and replacement
  • Downspout amount and location
  • Gutter maintenance and sizing
  • Roof inspections and preventative maintenance
  • Hail strategies

Brett Shelton of ProPool

  • Pool vocabulary
  • Common repairs
  • County codes
  • 2021 COVID expectations

Lisa Hudson of BrightView

  • BrightView basics
  • Service offerings
  • Partnership incentives
  • New updates
  • 2021 COVID preparedness

“Smith Management Group knows that an educated board is a successful board. Part of our management responsibilities include providing board members with up-to-date industry information that prepares them to knowledgeably lead their communities,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “We are excited to host this webinar for participants to learn from specially selected industry experts about topics that critically impact their community operations.”

To register for the event, please contact Jennifer Block at [email protected]  

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com. 

CONTACT: Ashley Cantwell
Associa 
214-272-4107
[email protected]

