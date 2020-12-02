Breaking News
Smith Muffler Revs Up Their Customized, Completely Rebuilt, High Performance Website

The new website details the full range of automobile repair services offered, answers frequently asked car questions and introduces the Smith Muffler mechanic and technician team.

Covington, Kentucky / Cincinnati, Ohio, Dec. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smith Muffler Complete Automotive Care is the leading muffler shop and automobile repair service in the Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati, with 35 repair bays and 25 highly skilled employees.  Smith provides complete bumper to bumper service for cars, trucks and high performance vehicles. Operating since 1924, Smith Muffler is a third generation (soon to be fourth generation) family owned and operated business.  They pledge honesty, integrity, quality and fair pricing to every customer served.  Buckle up because Smith Muffler’s new website offers improved navigation, service details, the company’s history and service specials. 

 

The new site will make it easier for clients and potential clients to find information about their auto repair and their repair specialists, Smith Muffler.  One of the most robust segments added to the website is the Frequently Asked Questions section.  This page answers a trunk load of common inquiries designed to make the service experience easier.  The site now also includes more details about the available services.  Despite their name, Smith Muffler does much more than mufflers, and the new website ensures that each visitor can see everything under the hood.  Informational pages for their array of services include:

 

  • Mufflers/Exhaust
  • Auto Maintenance
  • Repairs
  • Brakes/Shocks/Struts/Suspensions
  • Tires/Auto Alignment
  • Battery Replacement
  • Transmission

 

In addition, the website highlights the fleet service offerings that Smith Muffler provides and shares a plethora of testimonials.  The site pays special attention to the high-performance, customization capabilities of Smith Muffler’s ASE Certified mechanic team.  Not only is the new website extremely informative but the photography and imagery place you on the shop floor.

 

“We are all thrilled to debut our new website,” said Sandy Smith, Office Manager for Smith Muffler Complete Automotive Care, “the boys and I got together with the goal to make our website as mobile friendly as we are car friendly. We took a mechanic’s approach to the details making sure it all runs smoothly.”

 

This website truly represents the quality, character and service level that Smith Muffler offers.  The fresh, vibrant look of the new website will introduce, inform and invite anyone with an automotive repair need to come visit Smith Muffler.  As the company continues to grow, the website will now be able to grow along with it, to feature added services, new employees and seasonal specials. 

 

Smith Muffler – Complete Auto Care (www.SmithMuffler.com)

Operating since 1924, Smith Muffler is a third generation (soon to be fourth generation) family owned and operated business serving Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.  We are the area’s leading muffler shop and full-service automobile repair service with 35 repair bays, 25 highly skilled employees and ASE-Certified technicians and mechanics.   Smith provides complete bumper to bumper service for cars, trucks and high performance vehicles. Our Mission is to provide every guest with the best customer service, quality parts and exceptional repairs. We want to become your automotive service provider for life.

 

Smith Muffler – Complete Auto Care

435 Main Street, Covington, KY 41011

Monday-Friday: 8:00 AM-6:00 PM
Night Drops Available

859-431-5728

CONTACT: Sandy Smith
Smith Muffler
859-431-5728
[email protected]

