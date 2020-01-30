Smithfield Foods and Gallo Family Vineyards Join Forces to Provide Over 30,000 Pounds of Protein and $30,000 to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Smithfield Foods Helping Hungry Homes – Bentonville, Arkansas Smithfield Foods donates more than 30,000 pounds of protein as part of its Helping Hungry Homes program

BENTONVILLE, Ark., Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Gallo Family Vineyards partnered to donate more than 30,000 pounds of protein and $33,334 to Northwest Arkansas Food Bank as a result of their Pairings with a Purpose campaign . As part of the program, Smithfield and Gallo committed to donating 5 pounds of protein and $5 to the food bank for each dual purchase of a Gallo Family Vineyards wine product and a Smithfield marinated fresh pork product.

“At Smithfield Foods, we value our connection to the communities in which we operate and are dedicated to the wellbeing of those in need,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “Pairings with a Purpose provided the opportunity for our customers and consumers alike to get involved in a great cause. We are proud to support the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank as we work together.”

This donation caps off the first month of Smithfield’s 2020 Helping Hungry Homes® program as part of the company’s ongoing focus on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation follows an event in Miami, Fla. earlier this week and arrives just in time for the Big Game. This month alone, Smithfield has donated more than 70,000 pounds of protein to its neighbors in need and will continue their efforts to fight hunger by providing donations to dozens of communities across America throughout the year.

“We’re grateful for partners like Smithfield Foods and Gallo Family Vineyards who are committed to combatting food insecurity and providing the necessary resources like protein to our food bank,” said Kent Eikenberry, President and CEO of Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. “This donation will help support the more than 65,000 men, women, senior citizens and children that face hunger in Northwest Arkansas every day.”

The donation, equivalent to 120,000 servings of protein, was presented to the food bank this morning during an event that discussed the issue of food insecurity and the significance of the contribution, which will provide meals for thousands facing hunger across Arkansas.

“Smithfield Foods and Gallo Family Vineyards share the common goal of providing purpose to communities across the country,” said Micah Davis of Gallo Family Vineyards. “We are thrilled to make this donation and look forward to providing additional resources to those in need in the future.”

For more information about Helping Hungry Homes® and a list of upcoming donation events, visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpinghungryhomes .

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Smithfield

A leading provider of high-quality pork products, Smithfield was founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, establishing the town as the “Ham Capital of the World.” From hand-trimmed bacon and slow-smoked holiday hams to marinated tenderloins, Smithfield brings artistry, authenticity and a commitment to heritage, flavor, and handcrafted excellence to everything it produces. With a vast product portfolio including smoked meats, hams, bacon, sausage, ribs, and a wide variety of fresh pork cuts, the company services retail, foodservice, and deli channels across the United States and 30 countries abroad. All of Smithfield’s products meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. To learn more about how Flavor Hails from Smithfield, please visit www.Smithfield.com , www.Twitter.com/SmithfieldBrand , and www.Facebook.com/CookingWithSmithfield . Smithfield is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About E&J Gallo Winery

Founded by brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo in 1933 in Modesto, California, E. & J. Gallo Winery is the world’s largest family-owned winery with more than 6,500 global employees and is the acclaimed producer of award-winning wines and spirits featured in more than 110 countries around the globe. A pioneer in the art of grape growing, winemaking, sustainable practices, marketing and worldwide distribution, Gallo crafts and imports wines and spirits to suit a diverse range of tastes and occasions, from everyday offerings to boutique, luxury bottlings.

The Gallo portfolio is comprised of more than 130 unique brands across premium wines, highly-acclaimed imports, spirits, and popular domestic wine brands.

About Northwest Arkansas Food Bank

Northwest Arkansas Food Bank (a 501c3 organization) was established in 1988 by a group of concerned citizens who saw the need for hunger assistance in Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll counties. In 2019 the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank distributed more than 10.3 million meals. Together with more than 160 partner agencies, we are able to reach out to those in need; providing nutritious food to children, the working poor and senior citizens. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is an affiliate of Feeding America and a founding member of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f35f5783-6060-4152-9190-36e803131ff7