Smithfield Foods and Northwestern Selecta Donate More Than 12,000 Pounds of Protein to Puerto Rico Disaster Relief Efforts

SMITHFIELD, Va., Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield Foods Inc. has partnered with Northwestern Selecta, Puerto Rico’s leading importer and distributer of frozen and refrigerated foods, to donate more than 12,000 pounds of protein to support The Salvation Army’s ongoing disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico. The donation was part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, a program committed to alleviating hunger and helping individuals become more food secure.

“We are proud to partner with Smithfield to help our communities recover and rebuild,” said Maria Fuster, a representative for Northwestern Selecta. “With help from Smithfield, we’re able to make a positive difference during the island’s recovery. This donation of food, one of the most essential needs during extreme conditions, will provide nourishment to our neighbors in desperate need.”

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) more than one-fourth of the island’s residents are without running water, under 20 percent have electricity, and many roadways remain inaccessible. These factors prevent the 3.4 million residents impacted by the recent hurricanes from acquiring basic essentials, including proper nutrition.

“Puerto Rico is still in an unbelievable state of emergency,” said Dennis Pittman, senior director of hunger relief for Smithfield Foods. “As a global food company, we understand the immediate need for nutritious protein, and recognize all donations during this time can be life-changing.”

Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® initiative works to fight hunger by donating protein to disaster relief and community outreach programs, food banks and school nutrition programs across the country. Since 2011, Smithfield Foods has provided more than 80 million servings of protein to hunger-relief organizations coast-to-coast through this initiative. For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods Inc.

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including SmithfieldⓇ, EckrichⓇ, Nathan’s FamousⓇ, FarmlandⓇ, ArmourⓇ, John MorrellⓇ, Cook’sⓇ, KretschmarⓇ, GwaltneyⓇ, Curly’sⓇ, MargheritaⓇ, CarandoⓇ, Healthy OnesⓇ, KrakusⓇ, MorlinyⓇ and BerlinkiⓇ. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About Northwestern Selecta

Northwestern Selecta is Puerto Rico’s leading meat and seafood importer. Northwestern Selecta is dedicated to the importation and distribution of frozen and refrigerated foods to retailers and foodservice operators in Puerto Rico. It is the mission of Northwestern Selecta to be the preferred food supplier to customers through the most effective levels of importing, processing, and distribution. Visit www.northwesternselecta.com or call 787-781-1950 to learn more.

