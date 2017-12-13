Smithfield Foods and Safeway Donate 38,000 Pounds of Protein to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

CONCORD, Calif., Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield Foods joined forces with Safeway to donate 38,000 pounds of protein to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. The donation was part of Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, a program focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. Smithfield’s contribution, equivalent to more than 150,000 servings, will help those fighting hunger in communities across Contra Costa and Solano, where one in eight individuals turn to the Food Bank each month.

“Hunger affects more than 192,000 individuals in our Contra Costa and Solano service area,” said Larry Sly, executive director of the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano. “Our efforts to assist those individuals in need would not be possible without the support of our community and partners like Smithfield and Safeway. We are thankful for this large-scale protein donation, which will help bring many much-needed meals to the thousands we serve.”

Smithfield and Safeway representatives presented the donation to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano at an event that raised awareness of hunger’s impact in the local community. Members from all three organizations discussed the significance of protein donations in helping the one in eight individuals who face hunger each day in the food bank’s service area.

“At Safeway, we understand hunger affects millions of people each day,” said Wendy Gutshall, director of public and government affairs for Safeway. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this positive impact on the community that will not only provide a well-balanced meal to so many in need, but a source of inspiration for others to get involved in their area.”

Throughout its 2017 Helping Hungry Homes® tour, Smithfield will make large-scale protein donations to more than 60 food banks across the country. Since 2011, Smithfield has provided more than 80 million servings of protein to hunger relief organizations through this initiative.

“At Smithfield, we are passionate about supporting communities in need,” said Dennis Pittman, senior director of hunger relief for Smithfield Foods. “By providing this donation to the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, thousands of our hungry neighbors will be able to provide their families with high-quality, nutritious protein.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including SmithfieldⓇ, EckrichⓇ, Nathan’s FamousⓇ, FarmlandⓇ, ArmourⓇ, Farmer JohnⓇ, KretschmarⓇ, John MorrellⓇ, Cook’sⓇ, GwaltneyⓇ, CarandoⓇ, MargheritaⓇ, Curly’sⓇ, Healthy OnesⓇ, MorlinyⓇ, KrakusⓇ and BerlinkiⓇ. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano

The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano has been serving the community for over 40 years. We feed 1 in 8 people living in Contra Costa and Solano coun9es every month directly at community sites and through a network of 180 charitable agencies. Last year, we distributed 22 million pounds of food – more than half of which was fresh produce! The Food Bank works to reduce food waste, feed hungry people, and raise public awareness of issues related to food and hunger. The work could not get done without the help of the thousands of volunteers that donate their 9me to coordinate food drives, sort and pack the food, and help distribute it to their hungry neighbors. To learn more about the Food Bank and the work we do or to find out how you can help, please visit us on the web at www.foodbankccs.org or give us a call at 855-309-FOOD.

About Safeway

Safeway is one of the most well-recognized grocery retail brands with a long-standing reputation for quality and service, proudly serving Northern California since 1926. The company operates more than 280 stores in Northern California, Nevada and Hawaii. In 2016 alone, Safeway donated over $30 million in food and financial support to charitable organizations in the communities they serve. Safeway is one of the top private companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, according to The San Francisco Business Times. Safeway operates as a banner of Albertsons Companies.

