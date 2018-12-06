Smithfield Foods Donates 35,000 Pounds of Protein to Feeding San Diego

Vons Joins the 53rd Stop of Smithfield’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc . and Vons joined forces to donate 35,000 pounds of protein to Feeding San Diego . Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour. Now in the program’s 10th year, Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 140,000 servings, will help the one in eight people facing hunger in San Diego.

“Protein is a vital resource that is always in high demand and low supply, but during a time of disaster it becomes even more critical,” said Vince Hall, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “Smithfield’s support with today’s donation will feed thousands of families in need across our area in the coming weeks.”

Smithfield and Vons representatives presented the donation to Feeding San Diego at an event this morning. Members of each organization discussed food insecurity in the local community, and the significance of this donation in helping the nearly half a million children, families, and seniors who face hunger in San Diego County.

“We are proud to partner with Smithfield and deliver this much-needed donation to our California neighbors in need of food assistance,” said Shane Dorcheus, Southern California division president for Vons. “Today, and especially during times of great need, we find it critical to continue our good neighbor policy to the entire state and provide this protein to those who are relying on Feeding San Diego for support.”

This is the 53rd large scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 100 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“At Smithfield, we understand the importance of protein in a well-rounded diet, and value our responsibility to provide food to those in need,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We hope this donation will provide a comforting meal to the many people in this area who need it most, especially during this time of year.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Feeding San Diego

Feeding San Diego is the largest hunger relief organization in San Diego County. Focused on capturing wholesome food before it goes to waste, Feeding San Diego serves more than 63,000 people every week through a network of 245 distribution sites, including charity partners and school and mobile pantries. Last year, the organization distributed 26 million meals throughout the region to children, families, and seniors at risk of hunger. Through a highly efficient model, every dollar donated helps provide four nutritious meals for San Diegans in need. To learn more about Feeding San Diego, visit feedingsandiego.org .

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated based in New York City. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2017 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave nearly $300 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

