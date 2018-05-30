Smithfield Foods Donates more than 34,000 Pounds of Protein to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

Albertsons Joins the 26th Stop of Smithfield’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

EL PASO, Texas, May 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. joined forces with Albertsons to donate more than 34,000 pounds of protein to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Now in the program’s 10th year, Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 138,000 servings, will help families fight hunger across Texas.

“Our mission is to fight the hunger crisis in our region by supplying nutritious food with help from likeminded allies and partners,” said Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. “We are thankful for this donation from Smithfield Foods and we are motivated more than ever to continue the fight against hunger, because no one should go hungry.”

Smithfield and Albertsons representatives presented the donation to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank during the grand re-opening event at a local Albertsons store. This event corresponded with Albertson’s celebration of their newly remodeled location with a spectacular event which took place alongside the donation. Members of the organizations discussed food insecurity in the local community and the significance of this donation, which will provide protein throughout the food bank’s service area, and reaches more than 91,000 food insecure individuals.

“At Albertsons, we are dedicated to bettering the lives of our neighbors in need,” said Lori Raya, Southwest Division president of Albertsons. “It is a privilege to partner with Smithfield Foods for this donation to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank and help to impact the lives of the many residents we serve in our community.”

This is the 26th large scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 100 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“At Smithfield, we are devoted to helping communities eliminate food-insecurity by providing for those in need,” said Dennis Pittman, senior director of hunger relief for Smithfield Foods. “With help from partners like Albertsons and El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, we are able to continue our battle against hunger throughout numerous communities across the country.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank (EPFH) is El Paso’s only food bank and a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief network. We currently serve more than 91,000 food insecure individuals unsure of where their next meal will come from. EPFH works with more than 120 partner agencies to distribute as much as 12 million pounds of food a year in 3 county areas: El Paso, Hudspeth and Culberson. These are the food pantries, shelters, churches, and social service agencies that, together with EPFH, provide service to the hungry. The mission statement of EPFH is “to combat the hunger crisis in our region by strategically procuring and distributing nutritious food through community partners . . . because no one should go hungry.” Visit us at www.elpasoansfightinghunger.com to learn more.

