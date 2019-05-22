Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 38,000 Pounds of Protein to the Greater Boston Food Bank

Breaking News
Market Basket Joins the 27th Stop of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

BOSTON, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Market Basket joined forces to donate more than 38,000 pounds of protein to The Greater Boston Food Bank. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 153,000 servings, will help alleviate hunger across Eastern Massachusetts.

“Our mission is to create a sustainable solution to alleviate hunger and to provide dignity and hope to those in our nine-county service area,” said Cheryl Schondeck, SVP, Food Acquisition and Supply Chain of The Greater Boston Food Bank. “With help from programs like Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, we are better equipped to do just that and this generous donation of wholesome protein will support us in these efforts.”

“Throughout our 102-year history as a company, we have always been deeply committed to serving our customers and communities, and we are pleased to partner with Smithfield to further that dedication,” said David McLean, Operations Manager for Market Basket.

This is the 27th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“At Smithfield, we are passionate about our company-wide efforts to alleviate hunger,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “It’s amazing to see what can be accomplished when we come together with like-minded partners like Market Basket to support a cause we all care so deeply about. It is our hope that this donation will help our neighbors in need and inspire others to get involved in the fight against hunger.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, and Instagram.

About The Greater Boston Food Bank
The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country. GBFB provides the equivalent of 50 million healthy meals annually distributed through its network of 530 member agencies in the 190 cities and towns across Eastern Massachusetts. GBFB operates four direct service programs at nearly 70 sites throughout the area. A member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, GBFB serves more than 140,000 people every month in its mission to create a hunger-free Eastern Massachusetts. For more information, visit us at GBFB.org, follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram, or call us at 617.427.5200.

