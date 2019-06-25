31st Stop of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour Closes Out Summer of Sharing

Smithfield Foods Helping Hungry Homes – Lubbock, Texas Smithfield Foods donates more than 40,000 pounds of protein to South Plains Food Bank in partnership with Food King to alleviate hunger across 20 counties in West Texas.

LUBBOCK, Texas, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield Foods, Inc. joined forces with Food King to close out the South Plains Food Bank’s Summer of Sharing event, an annual donation event open to the West Texas community, with a donation of more than 40,000 pounds of protein. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 160,000 servings of protein, will help alleviate hunger throughout 20 counties in West Texas.

“We’re dedicated to serving our West Texas families and neighbors in need to offer those who experience food insecurity a helping hand,” said David Weaver, CEO of South Plains Food Bank. “This generous donation from Smithfield is a wonderful way to close out our 10th annual Summer of Sharing event and it will enable us to provide highly nutritious meals to those we serve this summer.”

Smithfield presented the surprise donation to the South Plains Food Bank during the Summer of Sharing wrap up community celebration at a local Food King yesterday. Representatives from each organization discussed the issue of hunger in the local community and the increased need that the summer months bring before unveiling the donation.

“At Food King, we make sure to care for our neighbors,” said John Potter, Director of Marketing and Produce for Food King. “We value our community, and the opportunity to work with a like-minded organization like Smithfield is truly rewarding.”

This is the 31st large scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“We are so honored to join the West Texas community in the fight to alleviate hunger and we stand together as proud, active partners with the South Plains Food Bank to support these efforts,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “At Smithfield, we understand the value of helping our neighbors in need, and we could not be more pleased to present this donation of more than 160,000 servings of protein to support nutritious meals this summer.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram.

About South Plains Food Bank

The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. is a humanitarian resource responsible for securing, growing, processing and distributing food to charitable organizations and people in need. The South Plains Food Bank, Inc. also strives to provide opportunities for people to break out of the poverty cycle. We are committed to alleviating hunger and giving hope to the hungry through our Children’s Feeding Programs, Mobile Pantry and Farm, Orchard and GRUB. Visit www.spfb.org for more information, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Food King

Food King is a family owned and Christian-based supermarket chain that operates under numerous banners throughout the southwest United States. The company was founded on the principle of taking care of the community, their teammates, and their families. That philosophy has allowed the company to grow from a single “mom-and-pop” style grocery store in 1964 to over 150 stores covering the entire state of Texas and New Mexico, with additional locations in Colorado, Kansas and Arizona. Our grocery stores can be found in many neighborhoods throughout the southwest and our main focus in each of these stores is meeting the needs of our great customers and teammates. Brands you like at prices you love. Food King! For more information, visit www.foodkingcostplus.com .

Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield

Lauren Homrich

(904) 398-5222

[email protected] South Plains Food Bank

Vanessa Morelion

(806) 763-3003

[email protected] Food King

John Potter

(800) 234-5258 ext. 612

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5778d2e5-6f3b-4ffc-8aa3-519711ed3e4e