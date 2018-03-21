Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 40,000 Pounds of Protein to St. Mary’s Food Bank

PHOENIX, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. joined forces with Safeway to donate more than 40,000 pounds of protein to St. Mary’s Food Bank. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Now in the program’s 10th year, Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 160,000 servings, will help families fight hunger across Arizona.

“Large-scale protein donations are a vital tool in helping us to fight hunger in Arizona,” said Tom Kertis, president and CEO of St. Mary’s Food Bank. “We’re committed to alleviating food insecurity while promoting self-sufficiency, collaboration, advocacy and education. Smithfield’s generous donation will help thousands in need across our community.”

Smithfield and Safeway representatives presented the donation to St. Mary’s Food Bank at an event at a local Safeway this morning. Members of the organizations discussed food insecurity in the local community and the significance of this donation, which will provide protein to much of the food bank’s expansive service area including Phoenix and 13 Arizona counties.

“At Safeway, we feel strongly about providing nutritional food to those in need,” said Lori Raya, southwest division president for Safeway. “We commend Smithfield on the continuous success of its Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and are honored to take part in this donation that will provide wholesome meals to those who are struggling with food insecurity in the area.”

This is the tenth large scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2018 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 100 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Smithfield is proud to join forces with local organizations who share our commitment to end hunger and improve food security across the country,” said Dennis Pittman, senior director of hunger relief for Smithfield Foods. “Hunger has many faces, and those we serve come from all walks of life. With this donation, we hope to assist those in need while educating and inspiring others to get involved in hunger-relief efforts.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About St. Mary’s Food Bank

Celebrating its 50th year as the world’s FIRST Food Bank, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance is a non-sectarian, nonprofit organization that alleviates hunger by efficiently gathering and distributing food to 474 partner agencies at 600 locations that serve the hungry. Serving nine of Arizona’s 15 counties, the organization is a member of Feeding America, the national network of food banks, and is committed to volunteerism, building community relationships, and improving the quality of life for Arizonans in need. In Fiscal Year 2016-17, the Food Bank distributed more than 86 million pounds of food to Arizona families and children and garnered more than 200,000 volunteer service hours. Web site: wwwStMarysFoodBank.org Phone: 602-242-FOOD.

Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield

Jana Beasley

(904) 534-8568

[email protected] St. Mary’s Food Bank

Jerry Brown

(602) 343-3160

[email protected] Safeway

Nancy Keane

(480) 318-3082

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/22d57492-2d64-4b4c-a178-eabc2ee3bb0f