Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 41,000 Pounds of Protein to Feeding America Southwest Virginia

Donation Part of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

SALEM, Va., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield Foods, Inc. has donated more than 41,000 pounds of protein to Feeding America Southwest Virginia . Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 166,000 servings of protein, will help fight hunger across 26 counties in the southwestern region of Virginia.

“Since 1981, we have worked to eliminate hunger throughout our service area, and to provide nutritious meals to those in need,” said Pamela Irvine, CEO of Feeding America Southwest Virginia. “We are so grateful for organizations like Smithfield that provide generous donations of wholesome protein that enable us to continue our efforts to meet the basic need of food security.”

This is the 29th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“Smithfield was founded in Virginia more than 80 years ago, and we place great importance on alleviating hunger in our local communities and across the country,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “This region experiences some of the greatest need in our home state, as one in eight children do not know where their next meal will come from. We are proud to be part of the solution with this donation of protein to Feeding America Southwest Virginia.”

For more information about Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Feeding America Southwest Virginia

Feeding America Southwest Virginia was founded locally in 1981 and proudly commemorates 37 years of fighting hunger and changing lives through community partnerships. For the last three and a half decades, the Food Bank’s ultimate mission has remained the same: eliminate hunger in the region. The primary function of the Food Bank is to secure and distribute large quantities of food for Southwest Virginia’s hungry. Approximately $29.3 million worth of food and grocery related products are channeled annually through a network of more than 350 partner feeding programs in our 26-county, 9-city region that provide food or meals to those in need. The local Food Bank is an affiliate member of Feeding America. Visit www.faswva.org for more information or like us on Facebook.

