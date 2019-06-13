Tops Markets Joins the 30th Stop of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

Smithfield Foods Helping Hungry Homes – Buffalo, New York Smithfield Foods donates nearly 40,000 pounds of protein to FeedMore WNY in partnership with Tops Friendly Markets to alleviate hunger across Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Tops Friendly Markets joined forces to donate nearly 40,000 pounds of protein to FeedMore WNY. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 150,000 servings of protein, will help families fight hunger across Western New York.

“We work to offer dignity, hope, and a brighter future by providing support and nutritious food to our neighbors in need,” said Anne McKenna, Chief Communications Officer of FeedMore WNY. “This generous donation from Smithfield and Tops will go a long way to positively impact the lives of those we serve. We are grateful that those in need throughout Western New York will now have access to wholesome, nutritious protein.”

Representatives from Smithfield and Tops presented the donation to FeedMore WNY at an event at FeedMore WNY’s Food Bank Distribution Center this afternoon. Members of each organization discussed food insecurity in the local community and the significance of this donation, which will provide protein throughout FeedMore WNY’s service area, reaching as many as 140,000 food insecure individuals across four counties.

“At Tops we strive to continue finding ways to support our neighbors and make our communities a better place,” said Kristen Hanson, vice president of center store and pharmacy of Tops. “Social responsibility and sustainability have always been at the core of our mission and we are proud to partner with Smithfield on this donation.”

This is the 30th large scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“There is no limit to what can be accomplished when people come together to help others,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “At Smithfield Foods we are humbled to have the opportunity to work with groups, like Tops and FeedMore WNY, that share our same passion to serve. We hope that this donation will aid the community and help in the fight against hunger.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus® and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About FeedMore WNY

FeedMore WNY offers dignity, hope and a brighter future by providing nutritious food, friendship and skills training to its Western New York neighbors in need. Through its Food Bank Distribution Center and partner hunger-relief agencies, as well as its Meals on Wheels and other targeted feeding programs, FeedMore WNY alleviates hunger and assists community members of all ages throughout Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.

About Tops Friendly Markets

Tops Markets, LLC is headquartered in Williamsville, NY and operates 159 full-service supermarkets with five additional franchise stores and is the largest private, for-profit employer in Western New York. As a leading grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, and with the support of 14,000 associates, our core mission is to help our communities flourish. We support programs that seek to eradicate hunger and disease; promote the education of our youth; and to ensure we reduce environmental waste and energy consumption while providing our customers with sustainably sourced, high quality products. For more information, visit www.topsmarkets.com.

Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield

Lauren Homrich

(904) 398-5222

[email protected] FeedMore WNY

Catherine Shick

(716) 982-3529

[email protected] Tops Markets

Kathy Sautter

(716) 635-5577

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abe25972-250a-4941-ab47-f48f76bf5e27