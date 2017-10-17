Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® and Kroger Donate More Than 39,000 Pounds of Protein to God’s Pantry Food Bank

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative, a program focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure, joined forces with Kroger to donate more than 39,000 pounds of protein to God’s Pantry Food Bank. The donation, equivalent to more than 159,000 servings, will help those fighting hunger across Central and Eastern Kentucky, where one in six individuals are food insecure.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f8df8038-bc34-4680-b10e-f7199e8c45a3

“Hunger is a harsh reality that hundreds of thousands of individuals face each day across our 50-county service area,” said Michael Halligan, CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank. “We’re thankful for today’s donation from our friends at Smithfield Foods, which will strengthen our ability to alleviate hunger and offer a steady source of protein—an essential nutrient—to those who are seeking food assistance.”

Smithfield and Kroger representatives presented the donation to God’s Pantry Food Bank at an event that raised awareness of hunger’s impact in the local community. Members from all three organizations discussed the significance of protein donations in helping the more than 200,000 individuals who seek support from God’s Pantry Food Bank and its partners each year.

“At Kroger, we are passionate about ending hunger in the communities we call home,” said Erin Grant, spokesperson for Kroger. “We’re proud to stand with Smithfield today in support of our common mission to feed our Kentucky neighbors in need.”

Smithfield’s donation to God’s Pantry Food Bank was a part of the Helping Hungry Homes® 2017 nationwide donation tour. Throughout the annual tour, Smithfield will provide large-scale protein donations to nearly 60 food banks across the country. This donation adds to the more than 80 million servings of protein donated since 2011.

“As a global food company, we value our role and responsibility to provide wholesome protein to those fighting food insecurity,” said Dennis Pittman, senior director of hunger relief for Smithfield Foods. “Today’s donation with Kroger allows us to further deliver on that commitment by providing enough protein to place on thousands of dinner plates across Central and Eastern Kentucky for weeks to come.”

Following this event, Helping Hungry Homes® will visit Dallas, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 24. For more information about Helping Hungry Homes® and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including SmithfieldⓇ, EckrichⓇ, Nathan’s FamousⓇ, FarmlandⓇ, ArmourⓇ, John MorrellⓇ, Cook’sⓇ, KretschmarⓇ, GwaltneyⓇ, Curly’sⓇ, MargheritaⓇ, CarandoⓇ, Healthy OnesⓇ, KrakusⓇ, MorlinyⓇ and BerlinkiⓇ. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About God’s Pantry Food Bank

The mission of God’s Pantry Food Bank is to reduce hunger in Kentucky through community cooperation making the best possible use of all available resources. Along with our network of nearly 400 partner agency and programs, the Food Bank serves 50 counties of Central and Eastern Kentucky distributing $100 worth of food for every $10 donated. Last year, God’s Pantry Food Bank and its partners distributed more than 32 million pounds of groceries to more than 190,000 individuals, including 12 million pounds of fresh produce. God’s Pantry Food Bank is a member of Feeding America. For more information visit us at www.godspantryfoodbank.org

About Kroger

Every day, the Kroger Family of Companies makes a difference in the lives of eight and a half million customers and 443,000 associates who shop or serve in 2,796 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and the District of Columbia. Kroger and its subsidiaries operate an expanding ClickList offering – a personalized, order online, pick up at the store service – in addition to our 2,255 pharmacies, 784 convenience stores, 319 fine jewelry stores, 220 retail health clinics, 1,445 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the United States. Kroger is recognized as one of America’s most generous companies for its support of more than 100 Feeding America food bank partners, breast cancer research and awareness, the military and their families, and more than 145,000 community organizations including schools. A leader in supplier diversity, Kroger is a proud member of the Billion Dollar Roundtable.

Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield

Jana Beasley

(904) 534-8568

[email protected]

God’s Pantry Food Bank

Misty Simms

(859) 288-5327

[email protected]

Kroger

Erin Grant

(502) 423-4158

[email protected]