Breaking News
Home / Top News / Smithfield Foods Partners with Utah Pork Producers Association to Honor Veterans

Smithfield Foods Partners with Utah Pork Producers Association to Honor Veterans

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield Foods, Inc.—a global food company that is also the world’s largest hog producer and pork processor—and its facility in Salt Lake City donated 500 pounds of protein to the Salt Lake City Veterans Administration. Smithfield’s protein donation was used during a luncheon hosted with the Utah Pork Producers Association at the Veterans Multipurpose Center in Salt Lake City.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ac1b6e20-b9b8-4d48-9391-7ba7948eff24

“We are thankful to Smithfield Foods for their donation and role in helping us honor our local veterans,” said Allison Fiscus, executive director of promotions and communications for the Utah Pork Producers Association. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to show our gratitude for these individuals and their families who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

The event was made possible by Smithfield Foods, the Utah Pork Producers Association and the Utah Commissioner of Agriculture, LuAnn Adams. The luncheon, hosted by the aforementioned organizations, served more than 1,000 veterans, their family members and Veterans Administration staff.

“We owe our veterans and their loved ones a lot for their service and sacrifice to our country,” said Bill Synowicki, plant manager of the Salt Lake City facility for Smithfield Foods. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to express our appreciation for their service over a hearty, nutritious meal they can enjoy with their loved ones.”

Smithfield’s donation to the event aligns with the company’s philanthropic and charitable giving efforts, which include supporting veterans’ issues among other areas of focus. In the past five years, Smithfield has donated more than $3 million to Operation Homefront through its Eckrich® brand. Last year, Smithfield introduced two new veterans’ initiatives–Operation 4000! and Smithfield Salutes. Smithfield Salutes is a Veterans Employee Resource Group that aims to make the transition from military to civilian life seamless. Through Operation 4000!, Smithfield is working to employ 4,000 veterans—10 percent of the company’s U.S. workforce—by 2020.

To learn more about Smithfield’s support of veterans, visit smithfieldfoods.com/veterans.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan’s Famous, Farmland, Armour, John Morrell, Cook’s, Kretschmar, Gwaltney, Curly’s, Margherita, Carando, Healthy Ones, Krakus, Morliny and Berlinki. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About the Utah Pork Producers Association
UPPA seeks to enhance Utah pork producer opportunities for success by establishing the Utah pork industry as a consistent and responsible supplier of high quality pork to the domestic and world market. Establishing Utah grown pork as a consistently high-quality product will make it a logical choice in the marketplace.

Media Contacts:

Dalton Agency for Smithfield Foods
Jana Beasley
(904) 534-8568
[email protected] 

Utah Pork Producers Association
Allison Fiscus 
(801) 712-2164
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.