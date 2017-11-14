Smithfield Foods Partners with Utah Pork Producers Association to Honor Veterans

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smithfield Foods, Inc.—a global food company that is also the world’s largest hog producer and pork processor—and its facility in Salt Lake City donated 500 pounds of protein to the Salt Lake City Veterans Administration. Smithfield’s protein donation was used during a luncheon hosted with the Utah Pork Producers Association at the Veterans Multipurpose Center in Salt Lake City.

“We are thankful to Smithfield Foods for their donation and role in helping us honor our local veterans,” said Allison Fiscus, executive director of promotions and communications for the Utah Pork Producers Association. “We’re grateful for this opportunity to show our gratitude for these individuals and their families who have sacrificed so much for our country.”

The event was made possible by Smithfield Foods, the Utah Pork Producers Association and the Utah Commissioner of Agriculture, LuAnn Adams. The luncheon, hosted by the aforementioned organizations, served more than 1,000 veterans, their family members and Veterans Administration staff.

“We owe our veterans and their loved ones a lot for their service and sacrifice to our country,” said Bill Synowicki, plant manager of the Salt Lake City facility for Smithfield Foods. “We’re honored to have the opportunity to express our appreciation for their service over a hearty, nutritious meal they can enjoy with their loved ones.”

Smithfield’s donation to the event aligns with the company’s philanthropic and charitable giving efforts, which include supporting veterans’ issues among other areas of focus. In the past five years, Smithfield has donated more than $3 million to Operation Homefront through its Eckrich® brand. Last year, Smithfield introduced two new veterans’ initiatives–Operation 4000! and Smithfield Salutes. Smithfield Salutes is a Veterans Employee Resource Group that aims to make the transition from military to civilian life seamless. Through Operation 4000!, Smithfield is working to employ 4,000 veterans—10 percent of the company’s U.S. workforce—by 2020.

To learn more about Smithfield’s support of veterans, visit smithfieldfoods.com/veterans.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including SmithfieldⓇ, EckrichⓇ, Nathan’s FamousⓇ, FarmlandⓇ, ArmourⓇ, John MorrellⓇ, Cook’sⓇ, KretschmarⓇ, GwaltneyⓇ, Curly’sⓇ, MargheritaⓇ, CarandoⓇ, Healthy OnesⓇ, KrakusⓇ, MorlinyⓇ and BerlinkiⓇ. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com.

About the Utah Pork Producers Association

UPPA seeks to enhance Utah pork producer opportunities for success by establishing the Utah pork industry as a consistent and responsible supplier of high quality pork to the domestic and world market. Establishing Utah grown pork as a consistently high-quality product will make it a logical choice in the marketplace.

