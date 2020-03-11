King Soopers Partners for Contribution as part of Smithfield’s 2020 Helping Hungry Homes Tour

Smithfield Foods Supports Coloradans in Need with 40,000 Pound Protein Donation to Food Bank of the Rockies Smithfield Foods donates more than 40,000 pounds of protein as part of its Helping Hungry Homes program.

DENVER, March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — One in 10 Coloradans don’t know where their next meal will come from. Recognizing this, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and King Soopers partnered to donate more than 40,000 pounds of protein to Food Bank of the Rockies. The tractor-trailer load of nutritious, center-of-the-plate protein is enough to feed 160,000 individuals as Smithfield continues its 2020 Helping Hungry Homes ® tour.

“At Smithfield Foods, we are committed to serving communities in need to ensure every family has access to a healthy, nutritious meal,” said Jonathan Toms, charitable initiatives manager for Smithfield Foods. “We are proud to partner with organizations such as Food Bank of the Rockies and King Soopers that share the mission of helping Americans become more food secure, especially right here in Colorado.”

Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. Since the inception of the program, Smithfield has donated over 145 million servings of nutritious, high-quality protein to food banks, school nutrition programs, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs across all 50 states.

“We are thrilled to partner with Smithfield, a company that has continuously provided support to communities across the country,” said Erin Pulling, President & CEO of Food Bank of the Rockies. “Thousands of men, women and children look to Food Bank of the Rockies to provide food for their next meal and donations like this help make nourishing our community possible.”

Smithfield and King Soopers presented the donation to Food Bank of the Rockies during an event in Denver this morning. Over the course of the year, Smithfield Foods will provide dozens of additional donations to communities across the country.

“Through our combined efforts with Smithfield, we will continue to fight hunger and address the critical need to feed America’s families,” said Jessica Trowbridge, Manager of Corporate Affairs for King Soopers. “We are especially thankful for the opportunity to team up with these likeminded organizations to work toward our common goal.”

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About King Soopers

At King Soopers, a company of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are 23,000 associates who serve customers daily through a seamless shopping experience throughout Colorado. We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About Food Bank of the Rockies

Food Bank of the Rockies works to make food security a realty for Colorado and Wyoming families. We distribute enough food for more than 155,000 meals a day through our direct service programs and partner agencies, helping families thrive in 30 Colorado counties, including metro Denver, and the entire state of Wyoming. Nearly one in ten Coloradans, and one in seven Colorado children, struggles with hunger. Since 1978, Food Bank of the Rockies has provided more than 738 million meals to people in need in our community. Food Bank of the Rockies is a member of Feeding America. For additional information, visit foodbankrockies.org. “Like” Food Bank of the Rockies on Facebook and Instagram, follow the food bank on Twitter and learn more on our blog!

