Smithfield Foods Supports Local Workforce Development Initiatives with $250,000 Contribution to Sioux Falls, South Dakota’s Southeast Technical Institute

Smithfield Foods Southeast Tech Donation Smithfield Foods presents a check for $250,000 to Southeast Technical Institute during the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Seminar on Oct. 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Smithfield Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Smithfield Foods, Inc. , announced a $250,000 contribution to support Southeast Technical Institute (Southeast Tech) in Sioux Falls, South Dakota during the annual South Dakota Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Seminar with Gov. Kristi Noem and local and state leaders on Oct. 1. Smithfield’s five-year contribution of $50,000 per year is part of the Southeast Tech New Opportunities for Workforce Development (NOW) Campaign, which focuses on a variety of workforce development initiatives that provide customized educational programs to meet regional employment needs.

“We are pleased by this partnership with Smithfield Foods, as it will help our community maintain a continuous, well-trained workforce,” said Robert Griggs, president of Southeast Technical Institute. “This generous donation will enable us to expand the opportunities for our students in key industries and help ensure a bright future for Sioux Falls.”

The Southeast Tech NOW campaign addresses the region’s demand for recruitment, retention, and expansion efforts to support future growth and sustainability in Sioux Falls. Smithfield’s five-year contribution will support the campaign’s focus on increased skills training and program enrollment, scholarship expansion, and the introduction of a Veterinary Technician program to prepare students for research, lab, and animal production careers.

“A highly skilled workforce is the backbone of a thriving economy, and I’m delighted by Smithfield’s commitment to further develop education opportunities in South Dakota,” said Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota. “This is a powerful partnership that responds to the developing needs our communities have for industry workers. It’s encouraging to see the many career opportunities that students have access to as Southeast Tech grows.”

Smithfield has been an employer in Sioux Falls since 1909. Currently, the company offers a tuition reimbursement program for employees with Southeast Tech where more than 100 Smithfield employees have received software training.

“With more than 3,500 Smithfield Family members in Sioux Falls, we are thrilled to support Southeast Technical Institute’s mission to develop the next generation of skilled workers for the future of this community,” said Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and chief executive officer for Smithfield Foods. “At Smithfield, we know that education has the power to dramatically strengthen our communities and we look forward to impacting positive change during our five-year partnership.”

For more information about Smithfield’s commitment to education within its local communities, please visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpingcommunities .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Southeast Technical Institute

Southeast Tech is a career-focused learning environment for determined students who expect a life-changing education that gets results. Our faculty and staff are passionate about student success, and more than 70 associates degrees, diplomas, certificates and apprenticeships provide pathways to professional accomplishment utilizing skills-relevant facilities and Sioux Falls as an extended classroom. Southeast Tech is a smart investment for students to launch their in-demand technical careers in two years or less. Learn more about Southeast Tech at www.southeasttech.edu .

