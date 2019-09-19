Smithfield Foods Supports Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department with $250,000 Contribution

Company’s donation will aid in purchasing new ladder truck

Smithfield Foods donates $250,000 to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department. Smithfield Foods presented the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department with $250,000 to aid in the purchase of a new and improved ladder truck for use throughout Isle of Wight County.

SMITHFIELD, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Smithfield Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Smithfield Foods, Inc. , announced today a contribution of $250,000 over the next five years to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department that will aid in the purchase of a new and improved ladder truck for use throughout Isle of Wight County.

“We are so grateful to Smithfield for this generous contribution to replace our outdated ladder truck,” said Charlie Kempton, assistant chief of operations, Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department. “With our current unit in a state of continuous repair, this has severely impacted our operational capacity. This new unit will ensure that we can continue to save lives in our community.”

Smithfield’s contribution enables the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department to care for residents in times of great need, servicing approximately 200 square miles, with a population of more than 100,000 citizens. The current ladder truck servicing Isle of Wight County has been in use for more than 20 years and has faced more than $60,000 in recent repairs.

“At Smithfield, we truly honor those who have dedicated themselves in service, especially those within the communities we call home,” said Keira Lombardo, executive vice president of corporate affairs and compliance for Smithfield Foods and president of the Smithfield Foundation. “We are pleased to support our volunteer firefighters—those who represent the best of our community and work tirelessly to ensure our safety.”

Founded in Smithfield, Virginia more than 80 years ago, Smithfield Foods has grown to become a global consumer packaged goods and protein company with more than 54,000 employees. The company remains headquartered in Smithfield, employing nearly 2,500 individuals locally.

For more information about Smithfield’s commitment to helping communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpingcommunities .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram.

Media Contacts: Dalton Agency for Smithfield Foods Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department Lauren Homrich Charlie Kempton [email protected] [email protected] (904) 398-5222 (757) 357-3231

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f055270-5193-4c3d-8ec6-fe11ed539cb4