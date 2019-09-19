Breaking News
Home / Top News / Smithfield Foods Supports Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department with $250,000 Contribution

Smithfield Foods Supports Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department with $250,000 Contribution

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Company’s donation will aid in purchasing new ladder truck

Smithfield Foods donates $250,000 to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Smithfield Foods presented the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department with $250,000 to aid in the purchase of a new and improved ladder truck for use throughout Isle of Wight County.

Smithfield Foods presented the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department with $250,000 to aid in the purchase of a new and improved ladder truck for use throughout Isle of Wight County.

SMITHFIELD, Va., Sept. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Smithfield Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Smithfield Foods, Inc., announced today a contribution of $250,000 over the next five years to the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department that will aid in the purchase of a new and improved ladder truck for use throughout Isle of Wight County.

“We are so grateful to Smithfield for this generous contribution to replace our outdated ladder truck,” said Charlie Kempton, assistant chief of operations, Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department. “With our current unit in a state of continuous repair, this has severely impacted our operational capacity. This new unit will ensure that we can continue to save lives in our community.”

Smithfield’s contribution enables the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department to care for residents in times of great need, servicing approximately 200 square miles, with a population of more than 100,000 citizens. The current ladder truck servicing Isle of Wight County has been in use for more than 20 years and has faced more than $60,000 in recent repairs.

“At Smithfield, we truly honor those who have dedicated themselves in service, especially those within the communities we call home,” said Keira Lombardo, executive vice president of corporate affairs and compliance for Smithfield Foods and president of the Smithfield Foundation. “We are pleased to support our volunteer firefighters—those who represent the best of our community and work tirelessly to ensure our safety.”

Founded in Smithfield, Virginia more than 80 years ago, Smithfield Foods has grown to become a global consumer packaged goods and protein company with more than 54,000 employees. The company remains headquartered in Smithfield, employing nearly 2,500 individuals locally.

For more information about Smithfield’s commitment to helping communities, visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpingcommunities.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Media Contacts:    
     
Dalton Agency for Smithfield Foods   Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department 
Lauren Homrich    Charlie Kempton
[email protected]   [email protected]
(904) 398-5222    (757) 357-3231

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f055270-5193-4c3d-8ec6-fe11ed539cb4

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.