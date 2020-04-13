Valued at more than $30 million, these donations are the largest in company history and come at a time when food banks across the country need it the most

Smithfield Foods to Donate 40 Million Servings of Protein to Food Banks Nationwide as Part of COVID-19 Response Smithfield and its family of brands are building on the “Good Food Challenge” with these donations of 40 million servings of protein.

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced its largest donation in company history as food banks across the country struggle to meet the increased demand as a result of the COVID-19 virus. The donation of over 10 million pounds of protein – the equivalent of more than 40 million servings – to food banks nationwide builds upon Smithfield’s recently launched “Good Food Challenge” to raise awareness and increase support for Feeding America in this critical time of increased need.

“The challenges our country is facing are unprecedented, and food banks across America are feeling the strain as food insecurity reaches new heights. Helping ensure the wellbeing of our neighbors in need is of the utmost importance now more than ever. To help meet this immense need, Smithfield is making our largest donation ever in hunger-relief support and deploying hundreds of truckloads of protein to communities throughout the country in response to COVID-19,” said Keira Lombardo, executive vice president, corporate affairs and compliance for Smithfield Foods

These donations, valued at more than $30 million, join the more than $3 million in cash and in-kind contributions previously announced as part of Smithfield’s COVID-19 response through the company’s signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes® . Since the inception of the program, Smithfield has donated nearly 200 million servings of nutritious, high-quality protein to food banks, school nutrition programs, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 states across the country.

The public is encouraged to join Smithfield in support of Feeding America and their national network of food banks by visiting www.smithfieldfoods.com/goodfoodchallenge .

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

