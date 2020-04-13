Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Smithfield Foods to Donate 40 Million Servings of Protein to Food Banks Nationwide as Part of COVID-19 Response

Smithfield Foods to Donate 40 Million Servings of Protein to Food Banks Nationwide as Part of COVID-19 Response

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Valued at more than $30 million, these donations are the largest in company history and come at a time when food banks across the country need it the most

Smithfield Foods to Donate 40 Million Servings of Protein to Food Banks Nationwide as Part of COVID-19 Response

Smithfield and its family of brands are building on the “Good Food Challenge” with these donations of 40 million servings of protein.

Smithfield and its family of brands are building on the “Good Food Challenge” with these donations of 40 million servings of protein.

SMITHFIELD, Va., April 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced its largest donation in company history as food banks across the country struggle to meet the increased demand as a result of the COVID-19 virus. The donation of over 10 million pounds of protein – the equivalent of more than 40 million servings – to food banks nationwide builds upon Smithfield’s recently launched “Good Food Challenge” to raise awareness and increase support for Feeding America in this critical time of increased need.

“The challenges our country is facing are unprecedented, and food banks across America are feeling the strain as food insecurity reaches new heights. Helping ensure the wellbeing of our neighbors in need is of the utmost importance now more than ever. To help meet this immense need, Smithfield is making our largest donation ever in hunger-relief support and deploying hundreds of truckloads of protein to communities throughout the country in response to COVID-19,” said Keira Lombardo, executive vice president, corporate affairs and compliance for Smithfield Foods

These donations, valued at more than $30 million, join the more than $3 million in cash and in-kind contributions previously announced as part of Smithfield’s COVID-19 response through the company’s signature hunger-relief initiative, Helping Hungry Homes®. Since the inception of the program, Smithfield has donated nearly 200 million servings of nutritious, high-quality protein to food banks, school nutrition programs, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 states across the country.

The public is encouraged to join Smithfield in support of Feeding America and their national network of food banks by visiting www.smithfieldfoods.com/goodfoodchallenge.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.
Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. Our 40,000 U.S. employees are dedicated to producing “Good food. Responsibly.®” and have made us one of the world’s leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including many industry firsts, such as our ambitious commitment to cut our carbon impact by 25 percent by 2025. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our neighbors in need. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, and Nathan’s Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

MWWPR for Smithfield Foods
Leah Weightman
202.415.5737
[email protected] 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2c767d86-e604-4fe7-a27b-343e514babfa

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.