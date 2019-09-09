Smithfield® Racin’ for Bacon 1 Million Slice Giveaway Offers Racing Fans the Ultimate Chance to Bring Home the Bacon

Breaking News
Ten Grand Prize Winners Will Receive 100,000 Slices of Smithfield Bacon in National Sweepstakes if Aric Almirola Wins at Talladega Superspeedway

SMITHFIELD, Va., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Smithfield® brand is offering racing fans and food enthusiasts a chance to take home the bacon with its first-ever Racin’ For Bacon 1 Million Slice Giveaway*. Ten lucky grand prize winners will receive 100,000 slices of Smithfield bacon, totaling 6,250 packages per person, if Aric Almirola, driver of the No. 10 Smithfield Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing, places first at Talladega Superspeedway next month. To enter, fans can visit www.RacinForBaconGiveaway.com now through October 13, 2019.

With an exciting final-lap pass in overtime, Almirola secured the first-place finish in the fall Talladega stock car race in 2018, so the pressure is on to see if he can once again come out on top. On Sunday, Oct.13, fans will be on the edge of their seats as they cheer on Almirola to see if they will be also collecting their share of winnings.

“I am beyond excited for the chance to make bacon lovers’ dreams come true with the Racin’ For Bacon 1 Million Slice Giveaway,” Almirola said. “It is awesome enough to have the opportunity to compete at Talladega again, but to share this experience with my fans makes it that much more memorable.”

“As a proud member of the racing community, Smithfield is delighted to unite the sport’s committed fanbase with bacon enthusiasts to rally support for the Stewart-Haas No. 10 Racing Team,” said Tim Zimmer, chief marketing officer for Smithfield Foods. “Through our Racin’ For Bacon 1 Million Slice Giveaway, we are putting fans in the passenger seat alongside Aric to root for him as he contends in one of racing’s biggest events of the year!”

For official rules and to enter the sweepstakes, visit www.RacinForBaconGiveaway.com. For more information about Smithfield and race-day recipe ideas and inspiration, visit www.Smithfield.com or follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 10/13/19. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. states and D.C. who are 18 or older. Void where prohibited. For complete Official Rules, visit www.RacinForBaconGiveaway.com. Sponsor: Smithfield Foods, Inc.

About Smithfield
A leading provider of high-quality pork products, Smithfield was founded in 1936 in Smithfield, Virginia, establishing the town as the “Ham Capital of the World.” From hand-trimmed bacon and slow-smoked holiday hams to marinated tenderloins, Smithfield brings artistry, authenticity and a commitment to heritage, flavor, and handcrafted excellence to everything it produces. With a vast product portfolio including smoked meats, hams, bacon, sausage, ribs, and a wide variety of fresh pork cuts, the company services retail, foodservice, and deli channels across the United States and 30 countries abroad. All of Smithfield’s products meet the highest quality and safety standards in the industry. To learn more about how Flavor Hails from Smithfield, please visit www.Smithfield.com, www.Twitter.com/SmithfieldBrand, and www.Facebook.com/CookingWithSmithfield. Smithfield is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods
Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world’s largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

