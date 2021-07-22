SmithGroup Hires Susanne “Charli” Buchberger to Expand Business Development in Chicago

Breaking News
Chicago, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmithGroup, one of the nation’s leading integrated design firms, has hired Susanne “Charli” Buchberger to serve as director of business development at its Chicago office.

Possessing nearly 25 years of experience, Buchberger will draw upon her expertise to expand the office’s already substantial portfolio of work across the higher education, health, science & technology, urban design, workplace and waterfront markets. Notable clients in these arenas include Advocate Aurora Health, Alibaba, Chamberlain Group – A Duchossois Family Company, Chicago Park District, Northwestern University, Promega Corporation, and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, among others. 

Buchberger comes to SmithGroup from Booth Hansen, where she served as director of business development. Her professional background also includes 21 years working with notable global firms, including Arthur Andersen, Marsh and Deloitte.

As an undergraduate, Buchberger attended University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned bachelor’s degrees in the fields of civil engineering and education. She went on to obtain a Master’s in environmental engineering with a focus on hydrology studies from University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“Charli possesses a unique blend of expertise and training which enables her to understand the challenges impacting our clients,” says Tim Tracey, AIA, director of SmithGroup’s Chicago office. “As a passionate steward of the environment, Charli will partner with teammates and business leaders to develop strategic solutions across the full spectrum of integrated design services.” 

Buchberger is an avid supporter of several of Chicago’s non-profit agencies, including Chicago Cares and Ronald McDonald House, among other local charitable and professional organizations.

SmithGroup (www.smithgroup.com) is one of the world’s preeminent integrated design firms. Working across a network of 15 offices in the U.S. and China, a team of 1,200 experts is committed to excellence in strategy, design, and delivery. The scale of the firm’s thinking and organization produces partnerships with forward-looking clients that maximize opportunities, minimize risk and solve their most complex problems. SmithGroup creates exceptional design solutions for healthcare, science and technology organizations, higher education and cultural institutions, urban environments, diverse workplaces, mixed-use and waterfront developments, and parks and open spaces.

