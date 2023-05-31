Market Spotlight! Smoke Alarms & Fire Preventive Systems- FMI predicts the Industry to have a CAGR of 7.1% by 2033. The USA smoke alarm market is growing due to increased focus on home safety and the adoption of smart home technologies

NEWARK, Del, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The smoke alarm market is predicted to be worth US$ 1,956.9 million in 2023 and rise to US$ 3,885.7 million by 2033. Demand was initially expanding at a market CAGR of 5.3% between 2018 and 2022.

In the event of false alarms, customers deactivate the alarm using IoT-enabled devices. Also, the IoT-enabled system alerts the user when batteries and other wearables need to be changed or replaced. Moreover, the smoke alarms sector is driven throughout the projection period by smartphones combined.

The need for fire safety equipment is increasing due to the expansion of the commercial real estate sector and the IT industry to protect high-value assets, which includes:

Data centers

Manufacturing facilities

Powerhouses

Buildings

IT Infrastructure

The industry is being driven by the implementation of home safety requirements. The USFA (United States Fire Administration) has established standards as a result of growing concern over fire safety.

Key Takeaways

By 2033, the smoke alarm market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 5.6%.

In 2023, the United States is expected to dominate the smoke alarm sector, with a share of 29.6%.

The smoke alarm market was significantly expanding, with a size of US$ 1,867.3 million in 2022.

By 2033, the smoke alarm market in China is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 8%.

In 2023, Germany is likely to expand significantly in the smoke alarm business, with an expected share of 7.1%.

By 2033, India is projected to expand significantly in the smoke alarm market, with a share of 7.6%.

Japan’s smoke alarm industry share is likely to expand significantly, with a 6% share in 2023.

In 2023, the ionization smoke alarm is likely to hold a top spot in the market with a share of 48.5%, in terms of type.

Based on the application, the commercial segment is expected to dominate the market with a share of 56.6% in 2023.

Adapting the Changing Competitive Landscape

Large corporations are expanding their geographic reach, particularly in emerging nations, to achieve maximum technological penetration. The key to success is the establishment of research and development centers together with strategic alliances.

Investments are made to provide new creative technology in response to customer demand. To capture the sizable possible proportion of the market, businesses are likely to concentrate on innovation that specifically serves emerging nations and undeveloped markets.

Key Players

Honeywell International, Nittan Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Hochiki Corporation, ABB Group, Robert Bosch GmbH, TycoFIS (Tyco International Ltd), Johnson Controls International PLC, Mircom Group, Kidde Fire Safety (United Technologies Corporation).

Recent Developments

Kidde introduced the Smoke + Carbon Monoxide Alarm in January 2022. It contains several smart features, a Wi-Fi connection, and control via a new mobile app. One of the first smart systems that could be utilized to convert old Kidde hardwired linked alarms into smart ones with a comprehensive and simple integration solution. This gives whole-home protection as the company’s new smoke alarm.

April 2021 saw the release of Cerberus FIT, a new version of the fire protection system, expanding Siemens AG’s Smart Infrastructure business’s offering for the small- to medium-sized property market.

In August 2022, Honeywell debuted Fire-Lite, a line of small- to medium-sized building fire protection tools. The easily installed equipment provides affordable, cutting-edge fire detection.

Key Segments

By Type:

Ionization

Photoelectric

Beam

By Application:

Commercial

Residential

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

