Smoke Cartel Cannabis Accessory Subscription Service Goes Live at ClubLifted.com

SAVANNAH, GA, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smoke Cartel, Inc. (OTC: SMKC) is a high-tech, multi-vertical cannabis accessory company. Co-founders Darby Cox and Sean Geng today announced the launch of Smoke Cartel’s newly built subscription service, ClubLifted.com.

CEO, Darby Cox, explains: “Early-adopting cannabis consumers enjoy a curated unboxing at their doorstep, and Smoke Cartel gets the opportunity to test our proprietary subscription software, Warely, at scale while simultaneously exploring the potential of our now-seven exclusively owned product lines.” Forbes announced that e-commerce subscription services generated $2.6 billion in 2016. By 2018, Forbes’ research shows 15% of online shoppers are subscribed to at least one online subscription box, 55% of which are curated to specific customer interests as ClubLifted.com curates its boxes with cannabis accessories.

The $25-$50 Club Lifted subscription service tailors monthly deliveries with five to ten new cannabis accessories in every unboxing. Bundles come in three different sizes and feature a variety of different smoking accessory products at discounted prices customized to shopper preferences.

Smoke Cartel, Inc. (Ticker: SMKC) is one of the leading online retailers of glass water pipes, vaporizers, bubblers, spoons, oil and dab rigs, smoking accessories, and cannabis accoutrements. The Company provides a wide variety of high quality products, reliable customer service, and rapid dependable shipping. Smoke Cartel offers 24-hour support and online chat services to ensure the customer experience is timely and professional. Smoke Cartel operates a transparent business model which is important in an industry with varying state regulations and significant scrutiny. The Company’s website at www.smokecartel.com offers fast load times and optimizations, making the product search process quick and seamless.

