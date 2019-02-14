Smoke Cartel Cannabis Accessory Subscription Service Goes Live at ClubLifted.com

SAVANNAH, GA, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smoke Cartel, Inc. (OTC: SMKC) is a high-tech, multi-vertical cannabis accessory company. Co-founders Darby Cox and Sean Geng today announced the launch of Smoke Cartel’s newly built subscription service, ClubLifted.com .

CEO, Darby Cox, explains: “Early-adopting cannabis consumers enjoy a curated unboxing at their doorstep, and Smoke Cartel gets the opportunity to test our proprietary subscription software, Warely , at scale while simultaneously exploring the potential of our now-seven exclusively owned product lines.” Forbes announced that e-commerce subscription services generated $2.6 billion in 2016. By 2018, Forbes’ research shows 15% of online shoppers are subscribed to at least one online subscription box, 55% of which are curated to specific customer interests as ClubLifted.com curates its boxes with cannabis accessories.

The $25-$50 Club Lifted subscription service tailors monthly deliveries with five to ten new cannabis accessories in every unboxing. Bundles come in three different sizes and feature a variety of different smoking accessory products at discounted prices customized to shopper preferences.

