Market Study on Smoke Evacuation System: Stringent protocols for surgeries to augment the demand for smoke evacuation system

New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Smoke Evacuation System Market revenues were estimated at US$ 199.6 Million in 2022 and are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2033, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 555.6 Million.

The continuing advances in healthcare infrastructure, growing patient population, rising healthcare expenditure, improving distribution networks, and the steady increase of health tourism have been augmenting the market growth. A large number of clinical tourists have been lured to some of the developing countries by the provision of high-quality surgical services at lower costs than in industrialized markets.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33302

Aesthetic, gastric, and prosthetic surgical operations are examples of elective surgeries that are undertaken to improve a patient’s aesthetic appearance. For instance, lipid removal, tissue charring, or tissue resection, the bulk of these procedures use elevated-temperature or energy-intensive instruments, all of which can generate considerable amounts of the surgical plume.

Due to a lack of data supporting its clinical benefits, surgeons have expressed a limited preference for smoke evacuation during elective surgeries. However, as the legal landscape and industry requirements surrounding the mandated use of evacuation devices during surgical procedures evolve, target end users are expected to use them more inexpensively, and more effectively.

Throughout the forecast period, North America is likely to gross significant revenue in the market. This is due to variables such as the increasing number of occurrences of smoke plumes during surgery from both facial treatments and laparoscopic such as Botox.

Regulatory authorities such as the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health have labeled surgical smoke as a danger (NIOSH). The NIOSH raises public awareness in order to reduce smoke plume exposure. In addition, the increased frequency of chronic diseases in the region, technological advancements, and the presence of significant firms in the region as domiciles are driving growth and ensuring the region’s supremacy.

Competitive Landscape

Medtronic

CONMED Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Ethicon Inc

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Pall Corporation

KLS Martin Group

Olympus Corporation

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33302

A number of regional and global players are operating in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their products, quality, brand reputation, and market presence to sell their products through various industries. Companies are employing a variety of strategies to remain competitive.

KLS Martin Group purchased Stuckenbrock Medizintechnik’s principal business operations in May 2020. The goal of this strategy was to grow the company’s OEM business.

CONMED Signs a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Buffalo Filter LLC in December 2018.

SafeAir AG, a Swiss medical device firm, was bought by Stryker Corporation, an American multinational medical technology company, in July 2018. Stryker’s smoke evacuation and surgical instrument portfolio in Europe and the United States will be bolstered by the acquisition.

Megadyne Medical Products, Inc., which is a private firm that develops, manufactures, and markets electrosurgical equipment used in operating rooms around the world, was bought by Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc. in January 2017.

More Insights Available

Persistence Market Research, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Smoke Evacuation System market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights

by Product Type (Smoke Evacuating Systems, Smoke Evacuation Filters, Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands, Smoke-Evac Fusion Products, Smoke Evacuation Tubings, Accessories),

(Smoke Evacuating Systems, Smoke Evacuation Filters, Smoke Evacuation Pencils & Wands, Smoke-Evac Fusion Products, Smoke Evacuation Tubings, Accessories), by Therapy Type (Laparoscopic Surgeries, Orthopedic, Medical Aesthetic Surgeries, Other Applications),

(Laparoscopic Surgeries, Orthopedic, Medical Aesthetic Surgeries, Other Applications), by End-use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Dental Clinics, Veterinary Healthcare Providers),

(Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Dental Clinics, Veterinary Healthcare Providers), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa).

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33302

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

Other Trending Reports:

Mycobacterium Tuberculosis Treatment Market

Medical Beds Market

Automated Suturing Devices Market

ePharmacy Market

Defibrillator Market

Infectious Disease In-Vitro Diagnostics Market

Telestroke Services Market

Genetic Toxicology Testing Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA – Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com