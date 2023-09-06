Bacon is a high-protein food that has gained favor among customers trying to increase their protein intake. High-protein diets have been linked to a variety of health benefits, including muscle preservation and weight management. Smoked bacon is widely used as a key ingredient in a variety of dishes in the foodservice business. Its placement on menus contributes to its ongoing popularity.

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Smoked Bacon Market was valued at US$ 24.5 billion in 2022, and the market is forecasted to hit revenues of US$ 36.4 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2028, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Smoked bacon is a popular type of bacon that has been cured and flavored by smoking. It’s usually cooked using pork belly, although other types of pig, such as loin or shoulder, can be used as well. Smoked bacon is a versatile ingredient in cooking, adding a smoky, salty, and savory flavor to a wide variety of dishes. It can be fried, baked, grilled, or used as a flavoring agent in soups, stews, and casseroles.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global smoked bacon market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including on product type, distribution channel, end users and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2028. Market intelligence for the global smoked bacon market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Tons) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global smoked bacon market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.





Global Smoked Bacon Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product type, regular smoked bacon segment is expected to dominate the market. It is versatile and widely used in various recipes, making it a popular choice for household consumers.

On the basis of distribution channel, supermarkets segment accounted for around 45% of the global smoked bacon market share. The majority of smoked bacon sales typically occur through grocery stores and supermarkets due to their widespread accessibility.

On the basis of end users, bacon is a household staple, particularly in North America and Europe, where it is used in breakfast meals, sandwiches, and a variety of cuisines.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Base Year Market Size US$ 24.5 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 36.4 billion Growth Rate 6.8% Key Market Drivers Rise of Online Retail and Direct-to-Consumer Sales Channel

Constantly Evolving New Bacon Products Companies Profiled Smithfield Foods, Inc

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Hormel Foods Corporation

Pestells Rai Bacon Company

Cornish Farmhouse Bacon Co Ltd

Boks Bacon

Holly Bacon

Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats

JBS USA

Hill Meat Company

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global smoked bacon market include,

In August 2022, Hormel Foods planned to deploy a new business model. Hormel Foods Corp. launched a new business strategy with three divisions: retail, food service, and international.

In February 2022, Since, customers have become more interested in protein-rich foods in recent years, Tyson worked hard to update its processes. The corporation has pledged to invest USD 1.3 billion in automation over the next three years in order to increase manufacturing capacity and efficiency.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global smoked bacon market growth include Smithfield Foods, Inc., Tyson Foods, Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, Pestells Rai Bacon Company, Cornish Farmhouse Bacon Co Ltd, Boks Bacon, Holly Bacon, Sunnyvalley Smoked Meats, JBS USA, and Hill Meat Company, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global smoked bacon market based on product type, distribution channel, end users and region

Global Smoked Bacon Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Product Type Regular Smoked Bacon Thick-Cut Smoked Bacon Flavored Smoked Bacon Organic & Natural Smoked Bacon

Global Smoked Bacon Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Distribution Channel Supermarkets Specialty Stores Online Retailers

Global Smoked Bacon Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by End Users Household Foodservice Industry

Global Smoked Bacon Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Tons), and Market Share (2019-2028) Analysis by Region North America Smoked BaconMarket US Canada Latin America Smoked BaconMarket Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Smoked BaconMarket Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Smoked BaconMarket Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Smoked BaconMarket China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Smoked BaconMarket GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Smoked Bacon Report:

What will be the market value of the global smoked bacon market by 2028?

What is the market size of the global smoked bacon market?

What are the market drivers of the global smoked bacon market?

What are the key trends in the global smoked bacon market?

Which is the leading region in the global smoked bacon market?

What are the major companies operating in the global smoked bacon market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global smoked bacon market?

