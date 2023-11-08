Create Your Own Combo on Nov. 11

Plantation, Fla., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smokey Bones, a portfolio company of FAT Brands, and the Masters of Meat, invite all active duty and retired military personnel to enjoy a free Create Your Own Combo on Veterans Day! The offer is valid for dine-in only on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023 at all Smokey Bones locations with a valid military ID.

“Each year, we eagerly anticipate Veterans Day as we open our doors to welcome veterans and active duty military personnel to our restaurants, offering them a complimentary meal on this special day,” said Cole Robillard, Chief Marketing Officer at Smokey Bones. “This year, our appreciation for their sacrifices and accomplishments goes beyond providing a complimentary meal. We are honored to extend our gratitude by partnering with The Robert Irvine Foundation to continue supporting our service members throughout the entire holiday season, raising funds to further aid and recognize their dedication.”

On Veterans Day, active and retired military members can create their own delicious combo, which comes with the choice of one protein and two regular sides. Guests may select one of these items:

One Protein of Choice: Smoked or Traditional Bone-In Chicken Wings, House-Smoked Hand-Pulled Pork, Smoked or Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, House Smoked Pulled Chicken, or 1/4 BBQ Chicken.

Smoked or Traditional Bone-In Chicken Wings, House-Smoked Hand-Pulled Pork, Smoked or Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, House Smoked Pulled Chicken, or 1/4 BBQ Chicken. Two Sides of Choice: Creamy Cole Slaw, BBQ Baked Beans, Fire Roasted Corn, Steamed Broccoli, Baked Potato, Potato Wedges, French Fries, or Mashed Potatoes with Gravy.

The free Create Your Own Combo offer is valid only on November 11, 2023 with no purchase necessary. The offer is valid for one complimentary combo meal per guest.

Guests can also support veterans by biting into Robert’s Ribfeast, a limited-time menu item in partnership with acclaimed celebrity chef, Robert Irvine. Robert’s Ribfeast will benefit The Robert Irvine Foundation, dedicated to transforming the lives of service members, veterans, first responders and their families. Robert’s Ribfeast will be available at all Smokey Bones locations until Jan. 1, 2024, while supplies last.

Smokey Bones is available for dine-in and online orders for pick-up, as well as delivery on SmokeyBones.com. To make a reservation at your nearest location, visit https://reservations.getwisely.com/location-search/reservations?g=smokey-bones.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Smokey Bones, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About Smokey Bones

The ‘Masters of Meat,’ Smokey Bones is a full-service restaurant delivering great barbecue, award-winning ribs, crave-worthy cocktails and memorable moments in 61 locations across 16 states. Smokey Bones serves lunch, dinner, and late night everyday. Smokey Bones also has a full bar featuring a variety of bourbons and whiskeys; a selection of domestic, import and local craft beers; and signature, handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant offers a variety of meats that are slow-smoked, fire-grilled, and roasted to perfection available for dine-in, pick-up, online ordering, catering, and delivery. Smokey Bones offers a 10 percent discount to active duty and veterans with ID.



For additional information and a list of locations, please visit www.SmokeyBones.com . Smokey Bones, Meat is What We Do!

###

Media Contact:

Kaitlyn Ianiro

kaitlyn@inklinkmarketing.com

305-631-2283