West Virginia, which has the highest rate of adult cigarette use in the nation, became the 12th state to ban smoking in vehicles with children present under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice on Friday.

But violators can only be fined up to $25 if they’re pulled over for another offense. Smoking with children present cannot be the main reason a driver is stopped.

About 22% of West Virginia adults smoked in 2021, the latest year available, according to the Centers for D

[Read Full story at source]