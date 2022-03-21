Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SmootDC Expands Operations Beyond D.C. Region to New England and Midwest

SmootDC Expands Operations Beyond D.C. Region to New England and Midwest

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 14 mins ago

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smoot Construction Company of Washington DC (SmootDC) announced today that it has expanded its operations beyond the National Capitol region to New England and the Midwest. This represents the largest expansion of SmootDC since it began operations in Washington, D.C. in 1968.

Long-time President & CEO, Mark Sherman Cain, announced that the DC-based company will operate in Columbus, Ohio as, S. Cain Development and Construction, in tribute to Cain’s grandfather, Sherman R. Smoot, whose name he shares. The Boston-based entity will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of SmootDC.

“Since my grandfather’s crews started laying brick and block in the District of Columbia region in 1968, SmootDC has evolved from a small masonry subcontractor to one of the nation’s largest minority-owned contractors. Today we proudly press on to the next level,” said Mr. Cain, who has led the SmootDC team on some its most high-profile construction projects including Nationals Ballpark, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library Renovation, U.S. Capitol Dome Restoration and National Air and Space Museum Renovation.

SmootDC is rapidly adding to a strong portfolio of local and regional projects, laying a foundation for high-impact work in multiple cities. New, high-visibility projects in major markets have been added in recent months, with more to come.  Mr. Cain said, “We are focused on enhancing our competitive position. We have never been better positioned for or more excited about the future of our company.”

To learn more about SmootDC, contact Vice President Chrystal Stowe at 202.243.6688, cstowe@smootbuilds.com.

###

CONTACT: Chrystal Harris Stowe
Smoot Construction
202-243-6688
cstowe@smootbuilds.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.