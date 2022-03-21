SmootDC Expands Operations Beyond D.C. Region to New England and Midwest

WASHINGTON, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Smoot Construction Company of Washington DC (SmootDC) announced today that it has expanded its operations beyond the National Capitol region to New England and the Midwest. This represents the largest expansion of SmootDC since it began operations in Washington, D.C. in 1968.

Long-time President & CEO, Mark Sherman Cain, announced that the DC-based company will operate in Columbus, Ohio as, S. Cain Development and Construction, in tribute to Cain’s grandfather, Sherman R. Smoot, whose name he shares. The Boston-based entity will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of SmootDC.

“Since my grandfather’s crews started laying brick and block in the District of Columbia region in 1968, SmootDC has evolved from a small masonry subcontractor to one of the nation’s largest minority-owned contractors. Today we proudly press on to the next level,” said Mr. Cain, who has led the SmootDC team on some its most high-profile construction projects including Nationals Ballpark, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library Renovation, U.S. Capitol Dome Restoration and National Air and Space Museum Renovation.

SmootDC is rapidly adding to a strong portfolio of local and regional projects, laying a foundation for high-impact work in multiple cities. New, high-visibility projects in major markets have been added in recent months, with more to come. Mr. Cain said, “We are focused on enhancing our competitive position. We have never been better positioned for or more excited about the future of our company.”

To learn more about SmootDC, contact Vice President Chrystal Stowe at 202.243.6688, cstowe@smootbuilds.com.

###

