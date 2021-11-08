SMRTNUP Grants Exclusive Mid-West Distribution Rights to Hemp Living Wholesale for Line of Dough Delta 8 Products With Moneybagg Yo, YG, King Lil G, and OhGeesy

Breaking News
Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hemp Living, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer and distributor of HHC, CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 10 products, announces their exclusive Mid-West Distribution agreement with SMRTNUP, for their complete line of innovative products.

SMRTNUP is a California-based manufacturer and distributor of some of the hottest brands on the market including: Dough, Butter, and Wockesha. The portfolio of brands has become widely recognized due in part to its collaborative partnerships with A-List hip-hop artists such as: YG, King Lil G, Moneybagg Yo, and OhGeesy. The Butter brand is quickly becoming a national consumer favorite because of their uniquely flavored HHC vape cartridges and edibles formulated with whole-plant botanical terpenes and best-in-class ingredients. 

“Our partnership with Hemp Living is a privilege for us. We know how congested this industry is and the challenges that can be faced. It’s exciting to be taking this next expansion step with such a great team and well-oiled machine,” said SMRTNUP CEO, Peter Amato.

All SMRTNUP products are hemp-derived and contain less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, making them legal at the federal level, according to the 2018 Farm Bill.

All of these new and innovative products are available for retail on www.hemplivingusa.com and are also available for wholesale and distribution via www.hemplivingwholesale.com.

Press Contact: A.J. Jacunski, Director of Marketing and Product Development
Phone: 414.885.2024
Email: info@hemplivingwholesale.com

About Hemp Living Wholesale:
Hemp Living is a leading licensed Hemp Processor and Distributor located in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. Their HHC, Delta 8, Delta 10, and CBD products, ranging from Flower, Dabs, Vape, and Edibles, have made them a nationally recognized brand in the Hemp Industry. Hemp Living sources its hemp from local Wisconsin farms and conducts third-party lab testing to ensure safe, high-quality products.

About SMRTNUP:
At SMRTNUP, we’re the sum of our parts. We operate a curated collection of global hemp and cannabis brands with a special concentration on its intersection with the Music and Entertainment industries. A pioneer in scientific advances, we’re on the cutting edge of product innovation. We partner with A-list artists and cultural trendsetters to differentiate our brands in a crowded field. Our initial catalog includes the brands Dough, Butter, and Happi Wellness, and boasts the artists Moneybagg Yo, YG, OhGeesy, and King Lil G to name a few.

