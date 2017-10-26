SMTC Corporation Invites You to Join Its 2017 Third Quarter Earnings Call

Breaking News
TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a recognized global electronics manufacturing services provider, invites you to join its 2017 third quarter earnings call Thursday, November 2, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Mr. Eddie Smith, President and CEO will lead the call.

Those wishing to listen to the teleconference should access the webcast at the investor relations section of SMTC’s website www.smtc.com. A rebroadcast of the webcast will be available on SMTC’s website following the teleconference.

Participants should ensure that they have a current version of Microsoft Windows Media Player before accessing the webcast.

Members of the investment community wishing to ask questions during the teleconference may access the teleconference by dialing 877-878-2794 and international callers should dial 615-800-6849 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A rebroadcast will be available for up to one week following the teleconference by dialing 855-859-2056, Conference ID: 4589409.

About SMTC Corporation: SMTC Corporation, founded in 1985, is a mid-size provider of end-to-end electronics manufacturing services (EMS) including PCBA production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC manufacturing facilities span a broad footprint in the United States, China and Mexico. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. SMTC offers fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a distinctive approach to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and emerging technology companies primarily within industrial, computing and communication market segments. SMTC is a public company incorporated in Delaware with its shares traded on the Nasdaq National Market System under the symbol SMTX. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com (http://www.smtc.com/).

Investor Relations Information:                 
Blair McInnis                                                 
Corporate Controller                                     
Telephone: (289) 378.5851                           
Email: [email protected]       

