SMTC Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Strong Operation Efficiency Gains Led to Year-over-Year Growth, Expected to Continue in 2020

TORONTO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winners of the Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results.

2019 Business Highlights

“We made significant progress in 2019 building a stronger company that we believe positions SMTC for long-term success,” said Ed Smith, SMTC President and CEO. From a strategic perspective, highlights included

Expanded our customer base, including new wins in several attractive, highly regulated high growth markets

Successfully integrated MC Assembly within a year of the acquisition

Increased our scale and improved our operational efficiencies

Accelerated our Gross Profit (up 98% for the full year in 2019 compared to 2018), Adjusted Net Income (up 162% for the full year in 2019 compared to 2018) and EBITDA (up 133% for the full year in 2019 compared to 2018) metrics faster than our revenue growth of 73% for the full year in 2019 compared to 2018

Completed the closure of our Chinese manufacturing operations in Dongguan

Strengthened our balance sheet

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights $s in thousands Q4 2018 Change Q4 2018 Change Q4 2019

(as reported) Pro-forma1 Revenue $ 90,244 $ 80,855 11.6 % $ 98,736 (8.6 %) Gross Profit 10,494 8,291 26.6 % 8,236 27.4 % Gross Profit Percentage 11.6 % 10.3 % 8.3 % Adjusted Gross Profit2 12,150 9,341 30.1 % 9,820 23.7 % Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage2 13.5 % 11.6 % 9.9 % Net Income (Loss) 996 (1,223 ) (4,372 ) Adjusted Net Income2 2,915 1,761 65.5 % 415 65.5 % EBITDA2 6,693 3,401 96.8 % 3,378 98.1 % EBITDA Percentage2 7.4 % 4.2 % 3.4 % Adjusted EBITDA2 6,956 5,320 30.8 % 6,509 6.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Percentage2 7.7 % 6.6 % 6.6 % Net Debt2 82,140 92,320 (11.0 %) nm Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights $s in thousands 2018 2018 2019 (as reported) Change Pro-forma1 Change Revenue $ 372,511 $ 216,131 72.4 % $ 345,194 7.9 % Gross Profit 37,021 21,661 70.9 % 28,768 28.7 % Gross Profit Percentage 9.9 % 10.0 % 8.3 % Adjusted Gross Profit2 44,209 22,373 97.6 % 35,752 23.7 % Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage2 11.9 % 10.4 % 10.4 % Net Income (Loss) (5,995 ) (448 ) (11,044 ) Adjusted Net Income2 6,881 2,630 161.6 % (183 ) EBITDA2 19,091 8,202 132.8 % 14,604 30.7 % EBITDA Percentage2 5.1 % 3.8 % 4.2 % Adjusted EBITDA2 24,779 10,215 142.6 % 18,090 37.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Percentage2 6.7 % 4.7 % 5.2 % Net Debt2 82,140 92,320 (11.0 %) nm

1Pro-forma for the fourth quarter of 2018 assumes MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. (“MC Assembly”), acquired by SMTC on November 9, 2018, had been acquired on October 1, 2018, the first day of SMTC’s fourth quarter of 2018. Pro-forma for the full year 2018 assumes MC Assembly, acquired by SMTC on November 9, 2018, had been acquired on January 1, 2018, the first day of SMTC’s first quarter of 2018.

2Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, EBITDA Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, Net Debt, Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit, Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, Pro-forma EBITDA, Pro-forma EBITDA Percentage, Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA Percentage (each as defined below) are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the section below labeled “Non-GAAP Information” and the various reconciliations to the applicable most directly comparable GAAP measures shown below in this press release.

Revenue Growth Driven by Expansion into Attractive Markets

SMTC 2019 reported revenue of $372.5 million represented a year-over-year increase of 72.4%. On a pro-forma basis, which assumes MC Assembly had been part of SMTC for the full year in 2018, 2019 revenue increased 7.9% over 2018. Revenue growth by industry sector is noted in the table below:

Industry Sector Fiscal Year ended Fiscal Year ended Change December 29, December 30, 2019 2018 $ % $ % $ % Test and Measurement 118.6 31.8 45.8 21.2 72.8 159.0 Industrial, Power and Clean Technology 77.4 20.8 28.3 13.1 49.1 173.5 Retail and Payment Systems 46.1 12.4 41.6 19.3 4.5 10.8 Medical and safety 45.5 12.2 31.4 14.5 14.1 44.9 Telecom, Networking and Communications 37.2 10.0 37.4 17.3 (0.2 ) (0.5 ) Avionics, Aerospace and Defense 24.7 6.6 5.1 2.3 19.6 384.3 Semiconductors 23.0 6.2 26.5 12.3 (3.5 ) (13.2 ) Total 372.5 100.0 216.1 100.0 156.4 72.4

Management Commentary

“In the fourth quarter we continued to expand our customer base with multi-year awards in excess of $31 million from three leading global avionics, aerospace and defense technology companies, which we announced on January 8, 2020. Thus far in the first quarter of 2020, we have added four new customers and four programs from existing customers with the potential revenue in excess of $20 million,” commented Smith.

“Our successful integration of MC Assembly resulted in the ability to increase our scale and further improve our operational efficiencies,” added Smith. “Our activities also resulted in our achieving best-in-class among our Tier III EMS peers for key performance measures, including Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage all of which increased even faster than our revenue growth,” Smith reported.

SMTC reported a Net Loss of $6 million in 2019, compared to a Net Loss of $0.4 million in 2018. The increased loss was primarily due to restructuring charges of $8.0 million incurred in 2019 related to the closure of the China manufacturing facility and the elimination of redundancies associated with the acquisition of Mc Assembly, in addition to amortization of intangible assets of $7.2 million, partially offset by a change in fair value of contingent consideration resulting in a gain of $3.1 million.

SMTC’s expanding sales and focus on operational efficiency enabled the company to report fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted Net Income of $2.9 million, an improvement of 65.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. 2019 Adjusted Net Income increased by 161.6% to $6.9 million. Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income was $6.9 million in 2019, an improvement compared to a Pro-forma Adjusted Net Loss of $0.2 million in 2018.

“I am also pleased to report that we have completed the closure of our Chinese manufacturing operations. Since choosing to not renew our lease in Dongguan, we have transitioned most of our customers from this China manufacturing site to our North American locations. We also remain on track to complete the move of our manufacturing equipment from Dongguan to our North American sites. Although we are exiting China from a manufacturing perspective, we are maintaining a small team in the Dongguan area to support our global engineering, supply chain, and supplier quality engineering activities as well as a procurement and logistic group in Hong Kong, China. Our team has done an excellent job of communicating our operational changes to our customers and we have seen strong customer loyalty as a result,” commented Smith.

Outlook for 2020

“While we are becoming less dependent on our presence in China from a manufacturing perspective, we are carefully monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and keeping our customers abreast of our efforts to mitigate its impact on our ability to meet their production requirements. Recognizing that customer demand can change due to additional supply chain interruptions, at this time we have seen low impact on our business as a result of the coronavirus,” said Smith.

“With the integration of MC Assembly completed, we are looking forward to another year of growth in 2020. We are reaffirming the guidance we previously provided on September 19, 2019 for the full year 2020 with expected revenue ranging between $390 and $410 million,” added Smith.

“Based on the gains we made in operational efficiency, we expect Adjusted EBITDA to accelerate faster than our revenue growth. Our current outlook for 2020 is for our Adjusted EBITDA to range between $29.0 and $31.0 million, which would be an improvement of 17% to 25% compared to 2019 reported results,” added Smith.

“We also remain focused on further strengthening our balance sheet in 2020 by further reducing our debt-to-EBITDA ratio. At the time of the MC Assembly acquisition, our debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 4.67. Our Rights Offering and Registered Direct Offering, both completed in June 2019, and improving performance in 2019, have enabled us to reduce that ratio to 2.85, excluding leases, as of the end of 2019,” reported Smith. “Based on our current projections, we are targeting to have the debt-to-EBITDA ratio under 2.25 by the end of 2020.”

Financial Results Conference Call

SMTC will host a conference call which will start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 13, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of SMTC’s web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page at https://www.smtc.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar or dialing 1-877-317-6789 (for U.S. participants) or 1-412-317-6789 (for participants outside of the U.S. ten minutes prior to the start of the call and request to join the SMTC Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call.

The conference call will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of SMTC’s web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page.

Non-GAAP information

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in the United States and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Defense and Aerospace, Industrial, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors and Telecom, Networking and Communications; and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income Three months ended Twelve months ended (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 December 29, 2019 December 30, 2018 (unaudited) Revenue $ 90,244 $ 80,855 $ 372,511 $ 216,131 Cost of sales 79,750 72,564 335,490 194,470 Gross profit 10,494 8,291 37,021 21,661 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,132 7,224 27,040 18,062 Change in fair value of contingent consideration – – (3,050 ) – Change in fair value of warrant liability 640 111 (279 ) 111 Write-down of property,plant and equipment – – – – Loss on disposal of property,plant and equipment – (33 ) – (30 ) Restructuring charges (669 ) 18 7,955 172 Operating earnings 3,391 971 5,355 3,346 Interest expense 2,213 1,922 10,562 3,117 Income (loss) before income taxes 1,178 (951 ) (5,207 ) 229 Income tax expense (recovery) Current 356 156 948 752 Deferred (174 ) 116 (160 ) (75 ) 182 272 788 677 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 996 $ (1,223 ) $ (5,995 ) $ (448 ) Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.02 ) Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.04 $ (0.05 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 28,117,372 23,105,597 25,745,499 19,176,198 Diluted 28,117,372 23,105,597 25,745,499 19,176,198

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash $ 1,368 $ 1,601 Accounts receivable – net 69,919 72,986 Unbilled contract assets 26,271 20,405 Inventories – net 47,826 53,203 Prepaid expenses and other assets 7,044 5,548 Derivative assets – 15 Income taxes receivable – 160 152,428 153,918 Property, plant and equipment – net 25,310 28,160 Operating lease right of use assets – net 3,330 – Goodwill 18,165 18,165 Intangible assets – net 12,747 19,935 Deferred income taxes – net 540 380 Deferred financing costs – net 859 668 Total assets $ 213,379 $ 221,226 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility $ 34,701 $ 25,020 Accounts payable 74,126 76,893 Accrued liabilities 11,164 13,040 Warrant liability 1,730 2,009 Restructuring liability 1,597 – Contingent consideration – 3,050 Income taxes payable 157 12 Current portion of long-term debt 1,250 1,368 Current portion of operating lease obligations 1,128 – Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,226 1,547 127,079 122,939 Long-term debt 33,750 56,039 Operating lease obligations 2,615 – Finance lease obligations 8,838 9,947 Total liabilities 172,282 188,925 Shareholders’ equity: Capital stock 508 458 Additional paid-in capital 293,389 278,648 Deficit (252,800 ) (246,805 ) 41,097 32,301 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 213,379 $ 221,226

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) Three months ended

Twelve months ended

Cash provided by (used in): December 29,

2019

December 30,

2018

December 29,

2019

December 30,

2018

Operations: Net income (loss) $ 996 $ (1,223 ) $ (5,995 ) $ (448 ) Items not involving cash: Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 1,646 1,365 6,548 3,791 Amortization of Intangible assets 1,656 1,065 7,188 1,065 Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts – (15 ) – (353 ) Write down of property, plant and equipment (103 ) – 158 – Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment – (33 ) – (30 ) Deferred income taxes (recovery) (174 ) 116 (160 ) (75 ) Amortization of deferred financing fees 292 160 1,592 194 Stock-based compensation 237 129 775 407 Change in fair value of warrant liability 640 111 (279 ) 111 Change in fair value of contingent consideration – – (3,050 ) – Change in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable (8,711 ) (11,917 ) 3,067 (24,030 ) Unbilled contract assets 519 (11,902 ) (5,866 ) (7,949 ) Inventories 1,709 9,066 5,377 (8,027 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 77 119 (1,018 ) (883 ) Income taxes payable 421 (164 ) 305 (179 ) Accounts payable 7,233 7,116 (2,612 ) 23,698 Accrued liabilities (1,610 ) 3,602 (1,875 ) 4,921 Restructuring liability (1,139 ) (79 ) 1,597 – Net change in operating lease right of use asset and liability (464 ) – (50 ) – 3,225 (2,484 ) 5,702 (7,787 ) Financing: Net advances of revolving credit facility (139 ) 8,314 9,681 12,829 Repayments of long-term debt (625 ) (6,500 ) (23,250 ) (8,000 ) Net advances of long-term debt – 62,000 – 62,000 Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (366 ) (298 ) (1,565 ) (487 ) Repayment of equipment facility – (2,629 ) – – Purchase treasury stock (75 ) – (75 ) – Proceeds from issuance of stock options 1 – 46 361 Proceeds from issuance of common stock through rights offering – – 14,044 12,587 Proceeds from discontinued operations Debt issuance and deferred financing fees (569 ) (3,415 ) (940 ) (3,463 ) (1,773 ) 57,472 (2,059 ) 75,827 Investing: Acquisition of MC Assembly – net of cash acquired – (67,600 ) – (67,600 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired – – – – Purchase of property, plant and equipment (685 ) (511 ) (3,876 ) (4,410 ) Proceeds from leaseholding improvement – Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment – 35 – 35 (685 ) (68,076 ) (3,876 ) (71,975 ) Decrease in cash 767 (13,088 ) (233 ) (3,935 ) Cash, beginning of period 601 14,689 1,601 5,536 Cash, end of the period $ 1,368 $ 1,601 $ 1,368 $ 1,601

Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 Gross Profit $ 10,494 $ 8,291 $ 37,021 $ 21,661 Add (deduct): Amortization of intangible assets 1,656 1,065 7,188 1,065 Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on unsettled forward exchange contracts – (15 ) – (353 ) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 12,150 $ 9,341 $ 44,209 $ 22,373 Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage 13.5 % 11.6 % 11.9 % 10.4 %

Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 Net income (loss) $ 996 $ (1,223 ) $ (5,995 ) $ (448 ) add back Amortization of intangible assets 1,656 1,065 7,188 1,065 Restructuring charges (669 ) 18 7,955 172 Stock compensation expense 238 129 776 407 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability 640 111 (279 ) 111 Merger and acquisitions related expenses 54 1,676 286 1,676 Fair value adjustment of contingent consisderation – – (3,050 ) – Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on unsettled forward exchange contracts – (15 ) – (353 ) Adjusted net income $ 2,915 $ 1,761 $ 6,881 $ 2,630

Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage (unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 Net income (loss) $ 996 $ (1,223 ) $ (5,995 ) $ (448 ) Add (deduct): Interest 2,213 1,922 10,562 3,117 Taxes 182 272 788 677 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 1,646 1,365 6,548 3,791 Amortization of Intangible assets 1,656 1,065 7,188 1,065 EBITDA $ 6,693 $ 3,401 $ 19,091 $ 8,202 Add (deduct): Restructuring charges (669 ) 18 7,955 172 Stock compensation expense 238 129 776 407 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability 640 111 (279 ) 111 Merger and acquisitions related expenses 54 1,676 286 1,676 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration – – (3,050 ) – Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on unsettled forward exchange contracts – (15 ) – (353 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,956 $ 5,320 $ 24,779 $ 10,215 Adjusted EBITDA Percentage 7.7 % 6.6 % 6.7 % 4.7 %

Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Net Debt (unaudited) December 29,

2019 December 30,

2018 Total Debt Revolving credit facility $ 34,701 25,020 Long-term debt 38,750 62,000 Discount (long-term debt) (3,750 ) (4,593 ) Finance lease obligations 10,064 11,494 Operating lease obligations 3,743 – $ 83,508 93,921 Cash (1,368 ) (1,601 ) Net Debt $ 82,140 92,320

Supplementary Information: Pro-forma Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Three months ended SMTC MC Assembly Proforma December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 Revenue $ 57,325 $ 41,411 $ 98,736 Cost of sales 52,305 38,195 90,500 Gross profit 5,020 3,216 8,236 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,879 3,990 9,869 Impairment of property,plant and equipment – (3 ) (3 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability – 111 111 Restructuring charges 18 11 29 Operating earnings (loss) (877 ) (893 ) (1,770 ) Interest expense 1,799 558 2,357 Loss before income taxes (2,676 ) (1,451 ) (4,127 ) Income tax expense 214 31 245 Net loss, also being comprehensive loss $ (2,890 ) $ (1,482 ) $ (4,372 )

Supplementary Information: Pro-forma Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) Twelve months ended SMTC MC Assembly Proforma December 30, 2018 December 30, 2018 December 30,

2018 Revenue $ 192,601 $ 152,593 $ 345,194 Cost of sales 174,211 142,215 316,426 Gross profit 18,390 10,378 28,768 Selling, general and administrative expenses 16,717 11,581 28,298 Restructuring charges 172 253 425 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 3 (3 ) – Operating income (loss) 1,498 (1,453 ) 45 Interest expense 2,994 7,164 10,158 Loss before income taxes (1,496 ) (8,617 ) (10,113 ) Income tax expense – Current 619 312 931 Deferred – – – 619 312 931 Net income, and comprehensive income $ (2,115 ) $ (8,929 ) $ (11,044 )

Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit and Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage (Unaudited) Three months ended SMTC MC Assembly Proforma December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 Gross Profit $ 5,020 $ 3,216 $ 8,236 Add (deduct): Amortization of intangible assets 1,065 591 1,656 Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on unsettled forward exchange contracts (15 ) (57 ) (72 ) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 6,070 $ 3,750 $ 9,820 Adjusted Gross Profit % 10.6 % 9.1 % 9.9 %

Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit and Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage (unaudited) Twelve months ended SMTC MC Assembly Proforma December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 Gross Profit $ 18,390 $ 10,378 $ 28,768 Add (deduct): Amortization of intangible assets 1,065 6,310 7,375 Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on unsettled forward exchange contracts (353 ) (38 ) (391 ) Adjusted Gross Profit $ 19,102 $ 16,650 $ 35,752 Adjusted Gross Profit % 9.9 % 10.9 % 10.4 %

Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income (Unaudited) Three months ended SMTC MC Assembly Proforma December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 Net Loss $ (2,890 ) $ (1,482 ) $ (4,372 ) Add (deduct): Amortization of intangible assets 1,065 591 1,656 Restructuring charges 18 11 29 Stock compensation expense 129 – 129 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability 111 – 111 Merger and acquisitions related expenses 1,676 – 1,676 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration 1,258 1,258 Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses (15 ) (57 ) (72 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 94 $ 321 $ 415

Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income (unaudited) Twelve months ended SMTC MC Assembly Proforma December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 Net Loss $ (2,115 ) $ (8,929 ) $ (11,044 ) add back Amortization of intangible assets 1,065 6,310 7,375 Restructuring charges 172 253 425 Stock compensation expense 407 – 407 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability 111 – 111 Merger and acquisitions related expenses 1,676 – 1,676 Management fees and other professional services – 1,258 1,258 Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses (353 ) (38 ) (391 ) on unsettled forward exchange contracts Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 963 $ (1,146 ) $ (183 )

Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Pro-forma EBITDA and Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA Percentage (Unaudited) Three months ended SMTC MC Assembly Proforma December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 Net income $ (2,890 ) $ (1,482 ) $ (4,372 ) Add (deduct): Interest 1,799 1,712 3,511 Taxes 214 100 314 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 879 1,390 2,269 Amortization of Intangible 1,065 591 1,656 EBITDA $ 1,067 $ 2,311 $ 3,378 Add (deduct): Restructuring charges 18 11 29 Stock compensation expense 129 – 129 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability 111 – 111 Merger and acquisitions related expenses 1,676 – 1,676 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration – 1,258 1,258 Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses (15 ) (57 ) (72 ) on unsettled forward exchange contracts Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,986 $ 3,523 $ 6,509 Adjusted EBITDA % 5.2 % 8.5 % 6.6 %

Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Proforma EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage (unaudited) Twelve months ended SMTC MC Assembly Proforma December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 December 30,

2018 Net income $ (2,115 ) $ (8,929 ) $ (11,044 ) Add (deduct): Interest 2,994 7,164 10,158 Taxes 619 312 931 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 3,305 3,879 7,184 Amortization of intanible assets 1,065 6,310 7,375 EBITDA $ 5,868 $ 8,736 $ 14,604 Add (deduct): Restructuring charges 172 253 425 Stock compensation expense 407 – 407 Fair value adjustment of warrant liability 111 – 111 Merger and acquisitions related expenses 1,676 – 1,676 Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration – 1,258 1,258 Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on unsettled forward exchange contracts (353 ) (38 ) (391 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,881 $ 10,209 $ 18,090 Adjusted EBITDA % 4.1 % 6.7 % 5.2 %

Supplementary Information: Reconciliation of Fiscal 2020 Guidance (unaudited) FY 2020 Net income $ 9,000 Add: Depreciation 7,350 Amortization of Intangible assets 3,050 Interest 8,600 Income tax expense 1,500 EBITDA $ 29,500 Add: Stock compensation expense 500 Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,000

