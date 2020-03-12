Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / SMTC Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

SMTC Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 8 mins ago

Strong Operation Efficiency Gains Led to Year-over-Year Growth, Expected to Continue in 2020

TORONTO, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winners of the Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results.

2019 Business Highlights

“We made significant progress in 2019 building a stronger company that we believe positions SMTC for long-term success,” said Ed Smith, SMTC President and CEO. From a strategic perspective, highlights included

  • Expanded our customer base, including new wins in several attractive, highly regulated high growth markets
  • Successfully integrated MC Assembly within a year of the acquisition
  • Increased our scale and improved our operational efficiencies
  • Accelerated our Gross Profit (up 98% for the full year in 2019 compared to 2018), Adjusted Net Income (up 162% for the full year in 2019 compared to 2018) and EBITDA (up 133% for the full year in 2019 compared to 2018) metrics faster than our revenue growth of 73% for the full year in 2019 compared to 2018
  • Completed the closure of our Chinese manufacturing operations in Dongguan
  • Strengthened our balance sheet
Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
           
$s in thousands       Q4 2018 Change Q4 2018 Change
  Q4 2019
 (as reported) Pro-forma1
Revenue $ 90,244   $ 80,855   11.6 % $ 98,736   (8.6 %)
Gross Profit   10,494     8,291   26.6 %   8,236   27.4 %
Gross Profit Percentage   11.6 %   10.3 %     8.3 %  
Adjusted Gross Profit2   12,150     9,341   30.1 %   9,820   23.7 %
Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage2   13.5 %   11.6 %     9.9 %  
Net Income (Loss)   996     (1,223 )     (4,372 )  
Adjusted Net Income2   2,915     1,761   65.5 %   415   65.5 %
EBITDA2   6,693     3,401   96.8 %   3,378   98.1 %
EBITDA Percentage2   7.4 %   4.2 %     3.4 %  
Adjusted EBITDA2   6,956     5,320   30.8 %   6,509   6.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA Percentage2   7.7 %   6.6 %       6.6 %    
Net Debt2   82,140     92,320   (11.0 %)   nm      
                           
                           
Full Year 2019 Financial Highlights                          
                           
$s in thousands         2018         2018      
    2019     (as reported)   Change Pro-forma1 Change
Revenue $ 372,511   $ 216,131   72.4 % $ 345,194   7.9 %
Gross Profit   37,021     21,661   70.9 %   28,768   28.7 %
Gross Profit Percentage   9.9 %   10.0 %     8.3 %  
Adjusted Gross Profit2   44,209     22,373   97.6 %   35,752   23.7 %
Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage2   11.9 %   10.4 %     10.4 %  
Net Income (Loss)   (5,995 )   (448 )     (11,044 )  
Adjusted Net Income2   6,881     2,630   161.6 %   (183 )  
EBITDA2   19,091     8,202   132.8 %   14,604   30.7 %
EBITDA Percentage2   5.1 %   3.8 %     4.2 %  
Adjusted EBITDA2   24,779     10,215   142.6 %   18,090   37.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA Percentage2   6.7 %   4.7 %     5.2 %  
Net Debt2   82,140     92,320   (11.0 %)   nm    
           

1Pro-forma for the fourth quarter of 2018 assumes MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. (“MC Assembly”), acquired by SMTC on November 9, 2018, had been acquired on October 1, 2018, the first day of SMTC’s fourth quarter of 2018. Pro-forma for the full year 2018 assumes MC Assembly, acquired by SMTC on November 9, 2018, had been acquired on January 1, 2018, the first day of SMTC’s first quarter of 2018.

2Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, EBITDA Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, Net Debt, Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit, Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, Pro-forma EBITDA, Pro-forma EBITDA Percentage, Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA Percentage (each as defined below) are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the section below labeled “Non-GAAP Information” and the various reconciliations to the applicable most directly comparable GAAP measures shown below in this press release.

Revenue Growth Driven by Expansion into Attractive Markets

SMTC 2019 reported revenue of $372.5 million represented a year-over-year increase of 72.4%. On a pro-forma basis, which assumes MC Assembly had been part of SMTC for the full year in 2018, 2019 revenue increased 7.9% over 2018. Revenue growth by industry sector is noted in the table below:

                     
Industry Sector Fiscal Year ended Fiscal Year ended Change  
December 29, December 30,  
2019 2018  
  $ % $ % $ %  
Test and Measurement 118.6 31.8 45.8 21.2 72.8   159.0    
Industrial, Power and Clean Technology 77.4 20.8 28.3 13.1 49.1   173.5    
Retail and Payment Systems 46.1 12.4 41.6 19.3 4.5   10.8    
Medical and safety 45.5 12.2 31.4 14.5 14.1   44.9    
Telecom, Networking and Communications 37.2 10.0 37.4 17.3 (0.2 ) (0.5 )  
Avionics, Aerospace and Defense 24.7 6.6 5.1 2.3 19.6   384.3    
Semiconductors 23.0 6.2 26.5 12.3 (3.5 ) (13.2 )  
Total 372.5 100.0 216.1 100.0 156.4   72.4    
                     

 

Management Commentary

“In the fourth quarter we continued to expand our customer base with multi-year awards in excess of $31 million from three leading global avionics, aerospace and defense technology companies, which we announced on January 8, 2020. Thus far in the first quarter of 2020, we have added four new customers and four programs from existing customers with the potential revenue in excess of $20 million,” commented Smith.

“Our successful integration of MC Assembly resulted in the ability to increase our scale and further improve our operational efficiencies,” added Smith. “Our activities also resulted in our achieving best-in-class among our Tier III EMS peers for key performance measures, including Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage all of which increased even faster than our revenue growth,” Smith reported.

SMTC reported a Net Loss of $6 million in 2019, compared to a Net Loss of $0.4 million in 2018. The increased loss was primarily due to restructuring charges of $8.0 million incurred in 2019 related to the closure of the China manufacturing facility and the elimination of redundancies associated with the acquisition of Mc Assembly, in addition to amortization of intangible assets of $7.2 million, partially offset by a change in fair value of contingent consideration resulting in a gain of $3.1 million. 

SMTC’s expanding sales and focus on operational efficiency enabled the company to report fourth quarter 2019 Adjusted Net Income of $2.9 million, an improvement of 65.5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. 2019 Adjusted Net Income increased by 161.6% to $6.9 million. Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income was $6.9 million in 2019, an improvement compared to a Pro-forma Adjusted Net Loss of $0.2 million in 2018.

“I am also pleased to report that we have completed the closure of our Chinese manufacturing operations. Since choosing to not renew our lease in Dongguan, we have transitioned most of our customers from this China manufacturing site to our North American locations. We also remain on track to complete the move of our manufacturing equipment from Dongguan to our North American sites. Although we are exiting China from a manufacturing perspective, we are maintaining a small team in the Dongguan area to support our global engineering, supply chain, and supplier quality engineering activities as well as a procurement and logistic group in Hong Kong, China. Our team has done an excellent job of communicating our operational changes to our customers and we have seen strong customer loyalty as a result,” commented Smith.

Outlook for 2020

“While we are becoming less dependent on our presence in China from a manufacturing perspective, we are carefully monitoring the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and keeping our customers abreast of our efforts to mitigate its impact on our ability to meet their production requirements. Recognizing that customer demand can change due to additional supply chain interruptions, at this time we have seen low impact on our business as a result of the coronavirus,” said Smith.

“With the integration of MC Assembly completed, we are looking forward to another year of growth in 2020. We are reaffirming the guidance we previously provided on September 19, 2019 for the full year 2020 with expected revenue ranging between $390 and $410 million,” added Smith.

“Based on the gains we made in operational efficiency, we expect Adjusted EBITDA to accelerate faster than our revenue growth. Our current outlook for 2020 is for our Adjusted EBITDA to range between $29.0 and $31.0 million, which would be an improvement of 17% to 25% compared to 2019 reported results,” added Smith.

“We also remain focused on further strengthening our balance sheet in 2020 by further reducing our debt-to-EBITDA ratio. At the time of the MC Assembly acquisition, our debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 4.67. Our Rights Offering and Registered Direct Offering, both completed in June 2019, and improving performance in 2019, have enabled us to reduce that ratio to 2.85, excluding leases, as of the end of 2019,” reported Smith. “Based on our current projections, we are targeting to have the debt-to-EBITDA ratio under 2.25 by the end of 2020.”

Financial Results Conference Call

SMTC will host a conference call which will start at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 13, 2020. The conference call can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of SMTC’s web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page at https://www.smtc.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar or dialing 1-877-317-6789 (for U.S. participants) or 1-412-317-6789 (for participants outside of the U.S. ten minutes prior to the start of the call and request to join the SMTC Corporation’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Conference Call.

The conference call will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of SMTC’s web site on the Investor Relations Calendar page.

Non-GAAP information

Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, Net Debt, Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit, Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, Pro-forma EBITDA, Pro-forma EBITDA Percentage, Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA Percentage are non-GAAP measures and are referred to herein as “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Adjusted Gross Profit is computed as gross profit excluding amortization of intangible assets and unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts. Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage is computed as Adjusted Gross Profit divided by revenue. Adjusted Net Income is computed as net income (loss) excluding before amortization of intangible assets, unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward exchange contracts, restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment of warrant liability, merger and acquisition related expenses and fair value adjustment to contingent consideration. EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is computed as EBITDA, as further adjusted to exclude restructuring charges, stock-based compensation, fair value adjustment of warrant liability, merger and acquisition related expenses, fair value adjustment to contingent consideration and unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses on unsettled forward foreign exchange contracts. Adjusted EBITDA Percentage is computed as Adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. Net Debt is computed as Total debt minus cash. Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit, Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, Pro-forma EBITDA, Pro-forma EBITDA Percentage, Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA and Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA Percentage are computed as Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage, Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, EBITDA Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage, in each case, after assuming that MC Assembly, acquired by SMTC on November 9, 2018, had been acquired by SMTC on October 1, 2018, the first day of SMTC’s fourth quarter of 2018, with respect to the fourth quarter of 2018, or January 1, 2018, the first day of SMTC’s first quarter of 2018, with respect to the first quarter of 2018, as applicable. Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit, Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage to gross profit percentage, Adjusted Net Income to net income (loss), EBITDA to net income (loss), EBITDA Percentage to net income (loss) percentage, Net Debt to total debt, Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA Percentage to net income (loss) percentage, Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit to gross profit, Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage to gross profit percentage, Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income to net income (loss), Pro-forma EBITDA to net income (loss), Pro-forma EBITDA Percentage to net income (loss) percentage, Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) and Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA Percentage to net income (loss) percentage are each included in the attachment. Management believes that these Non-GAAP Financial Measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to the key metrics SMTC uses in its financial and operational decision making. These Non-GAAP Financial Measures are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in SMTC’s industry. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and they should not be construed as an inference that SMTC’s future results will be unaffected by any items adjusted for in these Non-GAAP Financial Measures. In evaluating these non-GAAP measures, you should be aware that in the future SMTC may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of those adjusted in the presentation below. The Non-GAAP Financial Measures that SMTC uses are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, which involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by their use of forward looking terminology such as  “anticipates,” “believes,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “predicts,” “should,” or “will” or the negative of these terms or other and similar words, and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding SMTC’s expected growth, revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, debt-to-EBITDA ratio, and other future financial results, SMTC’s long-term success,  the benefits of SMTC’s implementation of operational efficiencies and SMTC’s transition of manufacturing equipment from Dongguan, China to North American sites, and the anticipated effect of COVID-19 on SMTC’s operations and ability to meet customers’ production requirements.  For these statements, SMTC claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from forward looking statements include the challenges of managing quickly expanding operations, integrating acquired companies, ceasing manufacturing in China, fluctuations in demand for customers’ products and changes in customers’ product sources, competition in the electronics manufacturing services industry, component shortages, disruptions to the supply chain due to COVID-19 and others risks and uncertainties discussed in SMTC’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof and SMTC assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018.  SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in the United States and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Defense and Aerospace, Industrial, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors and Telecom, Networking and Communications; and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com.

     
     
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income    
                 
  Three months ended   Twelve months ended
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts) December 29, 2019     December 30, 2018   December 29, 2019   December 30, 2018
(unaudited)                
                 
Revenue $ 90,244       $ 80,855     $ 372,511     $ 216,131  
Cost of sales   79,750         72,564       335,490       194,470  
Gross profit   10,494         8,291       37,021       21,661  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   7,132         7,224       27,040       18,062  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                 (3,050 )      
Change in fair value of warrant liability   640         111       (279 )     111  
Write-down of property,plant and equipment                        
Loss on disposal of property,plant and equipment           (33 )           (30 )
Restructuring charges   (669 )       18       7,955       172  
                 
Operating earnings   3,391         971       5,355       3,346  
Interest expense   2,213         1,922       10,562       3,117  
Income (loss) before income taxes   1,178         (951 )     (5,207 )     229  
Income tax expense (recovery)                
Current   356         156       948       752  
Deferred   (174 )       116       (160 )     (75 )
    182         272       788       677  
Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) $ 996       $ (1,223 )   $ (5,995 )   $ (448 )
                 
Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.04       $ (0.05 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.02 )
Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.04       $ (0.05 )   $ (0.23 )   $ (0.02 )
                 
Weighted average number of shares outstanding                
Basic   28,117,372         23,105,597       25,745,499       19,176,198  
Diluted   28,117,372         23,105,597       25,745,499       19,176,198  
                 

Consolidated Balance Sheets        
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)   December 29,
2019		   December 30,
2018
(unaudited)                
Assets                
                 
Current assets:                
Cash   $ 1,368     $ 1,601  
Accounts receivable – net     69,919       72,986  
Unbilled contract assets     26,271       20,405  
Inventories – net     47,826       53,203  
Prepaid expenses and other assets     7,044       5,548  
Derivative assets           15  
Income taxes receivable           160  
      152,428       153,918  
Property, plant and equipment – net     25,310       28,160  
Operating lease right of use assets – net     3,330        
Goodwill     18,165       18,165  
Intangible assets – net     12,747       19,935  
Deferred income taxes – net     540       380  
Deferred financing costs – net     859       668  
Total assets   $ 213,379     $ 221,226  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                
                 
Current liabilities:                
Revolving credit facility   $ 34,701     $ 25,020  
Accounts payable     74,126       76,893  
Accrued liabilities     11,164       13,040  
Warrant liability     1,730       2,009  
Restructuring liability     1,597        
Contingent consideration           3,050  
Income taxes payable     157       12  
Current portion of long-term debt     1,250       1,368  
Current portion of operating lease obligations     1,128        
Current portion of finance lease obligations     1,226       1,547  
      127,079       122,939  
                 
Long-term debt     33,750       56,039  
Operating lease obligations     2,615        
Finance lease obligations     8,838       9,947  
Total liabilities     172,282       188,925  
                 
Shareholders’ equity:                
Capital stock     508       458  
Additional paid-in capital     293,389       278,648  
Deficit     (252,800 )     (246,805 )
      41,097       32,301  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 213,379     $ 221,226  
                 
                 

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
         
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)        
(unaudited)   Three months ended
   Twelve months ended
Cash provided by (used in):   December 29,
2019
   December 30,
2018
   December 29,
2019
   December 30,
2018
                                 
Operations:                                
Net income (loss)   $ 996     $ (1,223 )   $ (5,995 )   $ (448 )
Items not involving cash:                                
Depreciation on property, plant and equipment     1,646       1,365       6,548       3,791  
Amortization of Intangible assets     1,656       1,065       7,188       1,065  
Unrealized foreign exchange gain on unsettled forward                                
exchange contracts           (15 )           (353 )
Write down of property, plant and equipment     (103 )           158        
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment           (33 )           (30 )
Deferred income taxes (recovery)     (174 )     116       (160 )     (75 )
Amortization of deferred financing fees     292       160       1,592       194  
Stock-based compensation     237       129       775       407  
Change in fair value of warrant liability     640       111       (279 )     111  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration                 (3,050 )      
                                 
Change in non-cash operating working capital:                                
Accounts receivable     (8,711 )     (11,917 )     3,067       (24,030 )
Unbilled contract assets     519       (11,902 )     (5,866 )     (7,949 )
Inventories     1,709       9,066       5,377       (8,027 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets     77       119       (1,018 )     (883 )
Income taxes payable     421       (164 )     305       (179 )
Accounts payable     7,233       7,116       (2,612 )     23,698  
Accrued liabilities     (1,610 )     3,602       (1,875 )     4,921  
Restructuring liability     (1,139 )     (79 )     1,597        
Net change in operating lease right of use asset and liability     (464 )           (50 )      
      3,225       (2,484 )     5,702       (7,787 )
Financing:                                
Net advances of revolving credit facility     (139 )     8,314       9,681       12,829  
Repayments of long-term debt     (625 )     (6,500 )     (23,250 )     (8,000 )
Net advances of long-term debt           62,000             62,000  
Principal repayments of finance lease obligations     (366 )     (298 )     (1,565 )     (487 )
Repayment of equipment facility           (2,629 )            
Purchase treasury stock     (75 )           (75 )      
Proceeds from issuance of stock options     1             46       361  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock through rights offering                 14,044       12,587  
Proceeds from discontinued operations                                
Debt issuance and deferred financing fees     (569 )     (3,415 )     (940 )     (3,463 )
      (1,773 )     57,472       (2,059 )     75,827  
Investing:                                
Acquisition of MC Assembly – net of cash acquired           (67,600 )           (67,600 )
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired                        
Purchase of property, plant and equipment     (685 )     (511 )     (3,876 )     (4,410 )
Proceeds from leaseholding improvement                              
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment           35             35  
      (685 )     (68,076 )     (3,876 )     (71,975 )
Decrease in cash     767       (13,088 )     (233 )     (3,935 )
Cash, beginning of period     601       14,689       1,601       5,536  
Cash, end of the period   $ 1,368     $ 1,601     $ 1,368     $ 1,601  
                                 
           

Supplementary Information:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage
(unaudited) Three months ended   Twelve months ended
  December 29,
2019		     December 30,
2018		   December 29,
2019		   December 30,
2018
                 
Gross Profit $ 10,494       $ 8,291     $ 37,021     $ 21,661  
Add (deduct):                
Amortization of intangible assets   1,656         1,065       7,188       1,065  
Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses                
on unsettled forward exchange contracts           (15 )           (353 )
                 
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 12,150       $ 9,341     $ 44,209     $ 22,373  
Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage   13.5 %       11.6 %     11.9 %     10.4 %

Supplementary Information:            
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income          
(unaudited) Three months ended Twelve months ended
  December 29,
2019		   December 30,
2018		 December 29,
2019		   December 30,
2018
Net income (loss) $ 996     $ (1,223 ) $ (5,995 )   $ (448 )
             
add back            
Amortization of intangible assets   1,656       1,065     7,188       1,065  
Restructuring charges   (669 )     18     7,955       172  
Stock compensation expense   238       129     776       407  
Fair value adjustment of warrant liability   640       111     (279 )     111  
Merger and acquisitions related expenses   54       1,676     286       1,676  
Fair value adjustment of contingent consisderation             (3,050 )      
Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses            
on unsettled forward exchange contracts         (15 )         (353 )
Adjusted net income $ 2,915     $ 1,761   $ 6,881     $ 2,630  
             

Supplementary Information:
Reconciliation of EBITDA, EBITDA Percentage, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage
 
(unaudited)   Three months ended   Twelve months ended
    December 29,
2019		   December 30,
2018		   December 29,
2019		   December 30,
2018
                 
Net income (loss)   $ 996     $ (1,223 )   $ (5,995 )   $ (448 )
Add (deduct):                
Interest     2,213       1,922       10,562       3,117  
Taxes     182       272       788       677  
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment     1,646       1,365       6,548       3,791  
Amortization of Intangible assets     1,656       1,065       7,188       1,065  
                 
EBITDA   $ 6,693     $ 3,401     $ 19,091     $ 8,202  
                 
Add (deduct):                
Restructuring charges     (669 )     18       7,955       172  
Stock compensation expense     238       129       776       407  
Fair value adjustment of warrant liability     640       111       (279 )     111  
Merger and acquisitions related expenses     54       1,676       286       1,676  
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration                 (3,050 )      
Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses                
on unsettled forward exchange contracts           (15 )           (353 )
                 
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 6,956     $ 5,320     $ 24,779     $ 10,215  
Adjusted EBITDA Percentage     7.7 %     6.6 %     6.7 %     4.7 %
                 

Supplementary Information:      
Reconciliation of Net Debt      
(unaudited)      
    December 29,
2019		 December 30,
2018
Total Debt      
Revolving credit facility   $ 34,701   25,020  
Long-term debt     38,750   62,000  
Discount (long-term debt)     (3,750 ) (4,593 )
Finance lease obligations     10,064   11,494  
Operating lease obligations     3,743    
    $ 83,508   93,921  
Cash     (1,368 ) (1,601 )
Net Debt   $ 82,140   92,320  
       

Supplementary Information:        
Pro-forma Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)        
    Three months ended
    SMTC MC Assembly Proforma
    December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018
Revenue   $ 57,325   $ 41,411   $ 98,736  
Cost of sales     52,305     38,195     90,500  
Gross profit     5,020     3,216     8,236  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     5,879     3,990     9,869  
Impairment of property,plant and equipment         (3 )   (3 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability         111     111  
Restructuring charges     18     11     29  
Operating earnings (loss)     (877 )   (893 )   (1,770 )
Interest expense     1,799     558     2,357  
Loss before income taxes     (2,676 )   (1,451 )   (4,127 )
Income tax expense     214     31     245  
Net loss, also being comprehensive loss   $ (2,890 ) $ (1,482 ) $ (4,372 )

Supplementary Information:        
Pro-forma Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss  
(Unaudited)        
    Twelve months ended
    SMTC MC Assembly Proforma
    December 30, 2018 December 30, 2018 December 30,
2018
         
Revenue   $ 192,601   $ 152,593   $ 345,194  
Cost of sales     174,211     142,215     316,426  
Gross profit     18,390     10,378     28,768  
Selling, general and administrative expenses     16,717     11,581     28,298  
Restructuring charges     172     253     425  
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment     3     (3 )    
         
Operating income (loss)     1,498     (1,453 )   45  
Interest expense     2,994     7,164     10,158  
Loss before income taxes     (1,496 )   (8,617 )   (10,113 )
Income tax expense          
Current     619     312     931  
Deferred              
      619     312     931  
Net income, and comprehensive income   $ (2,115 ) $ (8,929 ) $ (11,044 )
         

Supplementary Information:
Reconciliation of Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit and Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage
(Unaudited)      
  Three months ended
  SMTC MC Assembly Proforma
  December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018
Gross Profit $ 5,020   $ 3,216   $ 8,236  
Add (deduct):      
Amortization of intangible assets   1,065     591     1,656  
Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses      
on unsettled forward exchange contracts   (15 )   (57 )   (72 )
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 6,070   $ 3,750   $ 9,820  
Adjusted Gross Profit %   10.6 %   9.1 %   9.9 %

Supplementary Information:
Reconciliation of Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit and Pro-forma Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage
(unaudited)      
  Twelve months ended
  SMTC MC Assembly Proforma
  December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018
       
Gross Profit $ 18,390   $ 10,378   $ 28,768  
Add (deduct):      
Amortization of intangible assets   1,065     6,310     7,375  
Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses      
on unsettled forward exchange contracts   (353 )   (38 )   (391 )
Adjusted Gross Profit $ 19,102   $ 16,650   $ 35,752  
Adjusted Gross Profit %   9.9 %   10.9 %   10.4 %

Supplementary Information:        
Reconciliation of Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income    
(Unaudited)        
    Three months ended
    SMTC MC Assembly Proforma
    December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018
Net Loss   $ (2,890 ) $ (1,482 ) $ (4,372 )
         
Add (deduct):        
         
Amortization of intangible assets     1,065     591     1,656  
Restructuring charges     18     11     29  
Stock compensation expense     129         129  
Fair value adjustment of warrant liability     111         111  
Merger and acquisitions related expenses     1,676         1,676  
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration     1,258     1,258  
Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses     (15 )   (57 )   (72 )
Adjusted Net Income   $ 94   $ 321   $ 415  
         

Supplementary Information:          
Reconciliation of Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income        
(unaudited)          
  Twelve months ended
  SMTC   MC Assembly   Proforma
  December 30,
2018		   December 30,
2018		   December 30,
2018
Net Loss $ (2,115 )   $ (8,929 )   $ (11,044 )
           
add back          
           
Amortization of intangible assets   1,065       6,310       7,375  
Restructuring charges   172       253       425  
Stock compensation expense   407             407  
Fair value adjustment of warrant liability   111             111  
Merger and acquisitions related expenses   1,676             1,676  
Management fees and other professional services         1,258       1,258  
Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses   (353 )     (38 )     (391 )
on unsettled forward exchange contracts          
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 963     $ (1,146 )   $ (183 )
           

Supplementary Information:        
Reconciliation of Pro-forma EBITDA and Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA Percentage
(Unaudited)        
    Three months ended
    SMTC MC Assembly Proforma
    December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018
         
Net income   $ (2,890 ) $ (1,482 ) $ (4,372 )
Add (deduct):        
Interest     1,799     1,712     3,511  
Taxes     214     100     314  
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment     879     1,390     2,269  
Amortization of Intangible     1,065     591     1,656  
         
EBITDA   $ 1,067   $ 2,311   $ 3,378  
         
Add (deduct):        
Restructuring charges     18     11     29  
Stock compensation expense     129         129  
Fair value adjustment of warrant liability     111         111  
Merger and acquisitions related expenses     1,676         1,676  
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration         1,258     1,258  
Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses     (15 )   (57 )   (72 )
on unsettled forward exchange contracts        
         
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 2,986   $ 3,523   $ 6,509  
Adjusted EBITDA %     5.2 %   8.5 %   6.6 %
Supplementary Information:        
Reconciliation of Proforma EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Percentage  
(unaudited)        
    Twelve months ended
    SMTC MC Assembly Proforma
    December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018		 December 30,
2018
         
Net income   $ (2,115 ) $ (8,929 ) $ (11,044 )
Add (deduct):        
Interest     2,994     7,164     10,158  
Taxes     619     312     931  
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment     3,305     3,879     7,184  
Amortization of intanible assets     1,065     6,310     7,375  
EBITDA   $ 5,868   $ 8,736   $ 14,604  
         
Add (deduct):        
Restructuring charges     172     253     425  
Stock compensation expense     407         407  
Fair value adjustment of warrant liability     111         111  
Merger and acquisitions related expenses     1,676         1,676  
Fair value adjustment of contingent consideration         1,258     1,258  
Unrealized foreign exchange gains or losses        
on unsettled forward exchange contracts     (353 )   (38 )   (391 )
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 7,881   $ 10,209   $ 18,090  
Adjusted EBITDA %     4.1 %   6.7 %   5.2 %
         

Supplementary Information:    
Reconciliation of Fiscal 2020 Guidance
(unaudited)  
  FY 2020
   
Net income $ 9,000
Add:    
Depreciation   7,350
Amortization of Intangible assets   3,050
Interest   8,600
Income tax expense   1,500
     
EBITDA $ 29,500
     
Add:    
Stock compensation expense   500
     
Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,000
     

Investor Relations Contact

Peter Seltzberg
Managing Director
Darrow Associates, Inc.
516-419-9915
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.