SMU Cox Waives GMAT/GRE Requirements Through August 2020

Cox School Streamlines Grad School Application Process

Dallas, TX (SMU), April 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. In response to the many challenges posed by COVID-19, the SMU Cox School of Business will take critical steps to accommodate current graduate school applicants. Effective immediately, SMU Cox will waive some standard application requirements, most notably the GMAT/GRE, for all graduate programs beginning May 2020 and August 2020. Additionally, the school will extend its Fall 2020 deadline for MBA and Master of Science applications to Monday, August 2, 2020: https://www.smu.edu/cox/At-SMU-Cox/Press-Releases/20200401-Grad-Program-Waiver.

“Our Statement of Purpose and Values guides our decision to be compassionate to our community,” said Matthew B. Myers, dean of the Cox School of Business and Tolleson Chair in Business Leadership. “Now, more than at any other time in our School’s 100-year history, compassion is the order of the day. Our goal is to give our graduate school applicants as much flexibility as possible in the face of test center closures. We want to streamline the experience at a time of unparalleled stress and uncertainty.”

“These are unprecedented times,” said Shane Goodwin, associate dean of Graduate Programs and Executive Education. “We strongly believe in lifelong learning and this crisis can serve as a catalyst to invest in yourself. The decision to waive GMAT and GRE requirements through August 2020 allows the Cox School to eliminate barriers to help alleviate anxiety and provide flexibility for those individuals applying to Cox. Working closely with applicants, our admissions team will make certain to review all potential scholarship opportunities. We also want applicants to know that Cox, as a leader in cutting-edge online curriculum, has the ability, should the need arise, to deliver programs virtually that are typically delivered on-campus—with equal educational rigor, impactful engagement and taught by the same highly-regarded faculty.”

SMU Cox will consider applications for Fall 2020 until Monday, August 2, 2020. To further accommodate applicants who are dealing with testing center closures and other challenges related to COVID-19, test waivers extend to TOEFL and other language exam requirements on Cox graduate school applications, as well as the Executive Assessment option for PMBA and OMBA applicants. Application fees for all Cox Graduate programs will also continue to be waived for Fall 2020 entry.

SMU Cox offers a full array of rigorous graduate programs including the Two-Year and One-Year Full-Time MBA, Professional MBA (part-time), Executive MBA and Online MBA, as well as Master of Science degree programs in accounting, business analytics, finance, and management. For specific questions, applicants should contact SMU Cox program offices:

Executive MBA 214-768-3154, [email protected]

Next application deadline: June 30

Full-Time MBA 214-768-1214, [email protected]

Next application deadline: April 27

Professional MBA 214-768-3048, [email protected]

Next application deadlines: April 6 and June 1

Online MBA 214-842-6486, [email protected]

Next application deadline: April 10

MS Programs 214-768-1214, [email protected]

Next application deadline: April 27

In 2020, the Cox School of Business celebrates 100 years of business education at SMU. The Cox School of Business is committed to influencing the way the world conducts business via prolific research that provokes innovation, change and global thought leadership. SMU Cox offers a full-range of business education programs including BBA, Two-Year and One-Year Full-Time MBA, Professional MBA (part-time), Executive MBA, Online MBA, and Master’s degree programs, as well as Executive Education. Consistently ranked among the world’s leading business schools, SMU Cox maintains an active alumni network around the world. SMU Cox is accredited by AACSB.    

 

CONTACT: Anna Martinez
SMU Cox School of Business 
214-768-4474
[email protected]
