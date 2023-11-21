HERNDON, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMX® is proud to announce its partnership with Seerist Federal, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seerist, Inc., in conjunction with its Elevate ISR℠ solution offering to enhance support of its clients’ missions.

Elevate ISR℠ is an operational, service-based, commercial platform that integrates traditional and non-traditional intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) tradecraft and data. The Elevate ISR platform positions data as the “universal” sensor deriving insights from multi-domain sources to augment and more effectively leverage traditional intelligence information and exploitation methodologies.

This is a commercial offering that operates at the speed of industry, with the ability to flex, respond, and adapt to new questions and requirements. The Elevate ISR platform delivers products and alerts in response to your mission information gaps.

Partnering with Seerist Federal to offer the Seerist threat and risk monitoring solution, creates an enhanced platform offering for SMX clients by providing the advanced functionality to be able to utilize Artificial Intelligence (AI) to monitor global stability worldwide. Seerist is the only solution that combines adaptive AI with localized security and geopolitical risk expertise to sift through global chatter, forecast potential threats, and offer insights enabling rapid, reliable decision making.

“SMX is pleased to announce its collaboration with Seerist Federal to bring their capabilities into the Elevate ISR platform. Seerist is renowned as the foremost authority in the field of AI/ML threat intelligence analysis and prediction. The incorporation of Seerist’s adaptive artificial intelligence capabilities and their geopolitical risk expertise empowers Elevate ISR to proactively monitor global hotspots, stability trends, and threat events as we support our clients in addressing their emerging challenges. As a fully commercial information delivery platform, Elevate ISR brings together public and commercial data sets, leading-edge tools, and expert analysis to deliver finished information packages and alerts to our clients. We operate left of crisis, support ongoing operations and deliver situational awareness on a global scale,” said Dana Dewey, SMX Mission Solutions Group President.

SMX’s partnership with Seerist Federal allows for the ability to leverage the power of the Seerist solution in conjunction with the SMX Elevate ISR℠ offering, in direct support of our clients.

“We believe partnering with SMX on their Elevate ISR solution offers some exciting possibilities for the DoD and federal agencies. Combining their innovative ISR solution with Seerist’s AI and expert analysis is a game-changer in intelligence and the immense value it will deliver,” said John Goolgasian, President of Seerist Federal. “Together, Seerist and SMX can provide clearer, more trustworthy threat intelligence, enhancing security and decision-making for our clients.”

About SMX

SMX is a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients.

For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/ or https://www.elevateisr.com .

About Seerist Federal

​​Seerist Federal, formerly known as Geospark Analytics, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Seerist, Inc. It is sponsored by the U.S. Space Force, our SBIR Phase III commercialization contract is a five (5) year firm-fixed-price, IDIQ Government-wide contract. This enterprise-level contract provides near real-time situational awareness capabilities to the entire U.S. federal government, enabling users to make better decisions faster. We identify and forecast emerging events from social media, news, and other sources on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, greatly enhance indications and warnings, and provide predictive analytics capabilities.

For more information about how Seerist can assist government agencies, please visit: https://seerist.com/seerist-federal/ .

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could be highly disruptive to their operations. Seerist is the first augmented analytics solution for risk and threat analysis, delivering greater levels of accuracy and relevance than any alternative technology or service. It combines cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology parsing millions of data points with human analysis drawing on decades of insight enabling users to better predict what will happen allowing them to make rapid, strategic and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit www.seerist.com .