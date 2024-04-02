HONOLULU, Hawaii, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SMX®, a leader in next-generation mission support, digital transformation, and IT solutions, continues to demonstrate its ongoing commitment to cultivating career growth and providing mission critical support to the Department of Defense through the SMX Internship Program.

In conjunction with SMX’s commitment to the local Hawaii Indo-Pacific community and fostering career pathways, for the third year SMX is offering a robust internship program local to Hawaii and across the United States. With internship opportunities in the areas of data, software engineering, project finance, program management, cybersecurity, compliance, and cloud engineering, the SMX Internship Program invests in developing talent and takes skillsets and careers to new heights.

With more than five years of experience on island in Hawaii, SMX delivers capabilities for air, maritime, ground, and space-based platforms to meet critical mission needs in an ever-changing threat and technology landscape. These flexible solutions meet diverse mission requirements to ensure full-spectrum dominance in all domains that include but are not limited to land, sea, air, cyber, and space.

“SMX is committed to providing opportunities to local young professionals to help them gain entry and experience in key technical positions in the local market. This unique opportunity enables them to be well positioned to develop a long-term career path in support of local Indo-Pacific contract vehicles,” says Dana Dewey, President of SMX’s Mission Solutions Group.

The SMX Internship Program offers participants a transformative experience that will set college students on the path to professional success. This 9-week program provides mentorship from industry subject matter experts, workshops, seminars, training sessions, and a capstone project that enhances participants’ technical skills and provides pivotal professional experience. Upon successful program completion and graduation, the SMX Internship Program offers a unique opportunity to transition into full time positions in defense contracting.

Don’t miss the opportunity to elevate your career, gain invaluable experience, and make lasting connections. To learn more about the SMX Hawaii Internship Program or apply to the program, contact the SMX Talent Acquisition Team at [email protected]. If you’re interested in learning about additional career opportunities at SMX join us for a recruiting event on April 12 at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Military and Family Support Center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. HT. Click here to register to attend.

About SMX

SMX is an industry leader providing digital solutions for mission-oriented clients, operating in close proximity to a vast set of clients across the United States and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000, and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our solutions, please visit https://www.smxtech.com/.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at [email protected].