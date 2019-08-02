Breaking News
Snack Smarter for Back to School with NatureSweet®

NatureSweet® Launches its NEW Sweet Cheats for Smart Eats Promotion

San Antonio, TX, Aug. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With back to school bringing its signature chaotic schedule, NatureSweet® (www.naturesweet.com)  is arming consumers with easy ways to snack smarter amid all the running around. NatureSweet® is partnering with 8 bloggers in different life stages to create sweet cheats for smart eats. NatureSweet® calls these sweet cheats #SnackHacks – delicious and easy snack ideas. This promotion will give families a chance to WIN prizes to help them keep eating healthy and will run from August 1, 2019 to September 23, 2019.

Because of its 9,000 full-time Associates, NatureSweet® tomatoes are unbelievably sweet, sustainably grown in greenhouses and nurtured with a ‘secret recipe’ of water and nutrients. Always vine-ripened and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, each tomato is tested for sweetness and color long before it makes its way to the table for friends and family to enjoy.

NatureSweet® encourages consumers to interact with the brand and join in on the promotional giveaways on Facebook, Instagram & Pinterest.

Starting August 1, the first #SnackHack will be released on NatureSweet.com/promotions. Each time a consumer checks out the weekly #SnackHack, they have a chance to enter to win an age-themed weekly prize package and are automatically entered to win the #SnackHack Survival Kit grand prize.

Prizes Include:

  • $150 Weekly Prize Packs – Age-themed prize packs for kids, college students and adults. Each one includes handy items to make snacking fun and easy, coupons for NatureSweet® tomatoes, and grocery gift cards.
  • $2500 #SnackHack Survival Kit Grand Prize – Includes a SurfacePro, a NatureSweet® BackPack, a year’s supply of NatureSweet tomatoes, a grocery gift card and trendy and handy items for making snacking fun and easy.

 Visit www.naturesweet.com/promotions to find out more about how you can participate. 

About NS Brands, Ltd.®

NS Brands, Ltd.® is the single source solution for organic and conventional greenhouse grown vegetables in North America driven through the consumer’s preference and demand for snacking tomatoes. Always vine-nurtured and hand-picked at the peak of freshness, only NS Brands, Ltd. produce guarantees great taste all year round. NS Brands, Ltd produce is carefully grown, harvested and packaged by more than 9,000 full-time Associates, and are sold at major grocers, mass retailers, club stores and food service operators in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Known for award-winning quality and innovative packaging, NS Brands, Ltd. ® is also committed to having a positive social, environmental and economic impact on the communities in which they operate.

