Snack’in For You Available in four flavors, the new snacks will be available at select retailers nationwide in Q1 2024.

PHOENIX, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Better-for-you snack brand Snack’in For You by Sigma Foods will introduce its product line of vegetable-based, high-protein baked puffs at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Atlanta October 4-6 at booth #C8159. Available in four flavors, the new snacks will be available at select retailers nationwide in Q1 2024.

“At Snack’in For You, innovation and nutrition are at our core, which is why we created a healthy snack that both satisfies hunger and supplements nutritional needs while still tasting delicious,” said Steve Sklar, Division Vice President of Snacking. “NACS allows us to show potential partners that Snack’in For You is a top contender on store shelves, offering a wider array of consumers the ability to enjoy a delicious and health-conscious option.”

Gluten-free and featuring four grams of protein per one-ounce serving, each flavor is made with real vegetables and four simple base ingredients: cauliflower or broccoli, rice flour, chickpeas, and pea protein. Flavors include:

Buffalo Ranch Cauliflower Puffs

Mesquite Barbeque Broccoli Puffs

Cheddar Jalapeno Broccoli Puffs

Sour Cream and Onion Cauliflower Puffs

The brand recently experienced success in select Southwestern US convenience stores and plans to expand nationally across all channels.

“The success we found over the summer underscores that not only are our products desirable to consumers, but also to retailers,” Sklar said. “We are thrilled to introduce our better-for-you baked puffs snack line and ultimately communicate that health and taste can coexist in one snack.”

For more information, visit snackinforyou.com. For inquiries on carrying Snack’in For You products in your store, please email Sales Director Don Heon at don.heon@bar-s.com.

About Snack’in For You

Since 2022, Snack’in For You has focused on innovative snacks that provide bold flavors with healthier ingredients. The global brand boasts five product lines of high-protein, gluten-free baked or dehydrated snacks featuring simple, health-driven ingredients that satiate cravings and nutritional needs.

With product lines currently available in Mexico, Spain, France, and the UK the brand will soon debut more products in the United States in 2024.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kate Komarzec

kkomarzec@lambert.com

Lambert

ASSETS: https://bit.ly/snackinnacs23

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40e3e7d1-3b4f-4426-8930-f063b2b400f4