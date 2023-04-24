CULVER CITY, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced ARK: Survival Ascended (“ASA”), the next-generation remaster of the beloved ARK: Survival Evolved, harnessing the power of Unreal Engine 5 (“UE5”), is expected to release on Xbox Series S/X, PC (Windows/Steam), and PlayStation 5 in August 2023.

ASA is expected to be available as a standalone package on all platforms at $59.99. This comprehensive package will contain the remastered and next-generation optimized content, including The Island, a revamped Survival of the Fittest, and other DLCs and maps (including Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Part 1 & Part 2, Fjordur, Ragnarok, The Center, Lost Island, Valguero, and Crystal Isles).

Upon launch, ASA players will gain access to The Island, Survival of the Fittest and Scorched Earth. The other DLCs will be added over time. The game will showcase significant improvements and enhancements and ongoing planned updates with new features, content drops, creatures, items, structures, and DLC. Survival of the Fittest will be integrated into ASA as a new fully-supported game mode, backed by a dedicated development team concentrating on gameplay changes and adjustments. Moreover, a new canonical-story expansion pack for ASA is expected to be available in Q4 2023, introducing four new creatures and more details to be revealed later this year.

Snail is committed to delivering the finest gaming experience and will continue to support the next generation of ARK with continuous updates and enhancements.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented, “We are excited to bring ASA to our loyal players and new audiences alike. Leveraging the power of UE5, we aim to elevate the iconic ARK gaming experience to new heights, providing enhanced visuals, gameplay, and features that will engage the community for years to come.”

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

