CULVER CITY, Calif., July 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced its participation in the Steam Summer Sale event running from June 29 to July 13. This initiative aligns with Snail’s strategic objectives to bolster sales and expand its global footprint in the gaming community through the robust Steam platform.

As part of the Summer Sale event, Snail’s renowned survival adventure game, ARK: Survival Evolved (“ARK”), has been strategically marked down by 75%, pricing it at a highly competitive $4.99. Alongside ARK, Snail’s Old West-themed social deduction title, West Hunt, is also participating in the Summer Sale event. Developed by Tunisia-based indie game studio NewGen in collaboration with Wandering Wizard, Snail’s indie sub-label publishing division, West Hunt is offered at a 10% discount, pricing it at just $8.99.

The Summer Sale event coincides with exciting updates for West Hunt. The updates includes a dynamic, two-layered mining map along with a plethora of new content and enhancements. This innovative mining map design adds new depth to gameplay, enabling Sheriffs and Outlaws to strategize above ground or within the mine’s tunnels. It is anticipated that West Hunt will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch soon.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented, “Participating in the Steam Summer Sale event offers us a significant opportunity to gain exposure of our games to a wider audience and expand our global player base. We anticipate that these discounts, coupled with our compelling new updates, will enhance the visibility and success of our games. The discount on ARK: Survival Evolved, which marked its 8th anniversary last month, signifies our strategic commitment to attract new players to this longstanding game, thereby encouraging its continued vitality.”

About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful, including the launch of ARK: Survival Ascended, ARK: The Animated Series and ARK 2; expectations regarding significant drivers of future growth; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; competition from companies in a number of industries, including other game developers and publishers and both large and small, public and private Internet companies; its relationships with third-party platforms such as Xbox Live and Game Pass, PlayStation Network, Steam, Epic Games Store, the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, My Nintendo Store and the Amazon Appstore; expectations for future growth and performance; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Contacts:

Investors:

investors@snail.com