CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, is thrilled to announce a Steam Publisher Sale from October 26th, 2023 to November 2nd, 2023! During this sale, consumers can explore a wide variety of thrilling gaming adventures, ranging from Snail’s newly available ARK Survival Ascended and ARK’s legacy DLCs, to Wandering Wizard’s latest addition, Survivor Mercs, all with spooktacular discounts of up to 80% . And that’s not all – as the Halloween season approaches, Snail has spooky surprises in store for players.

Snail’s indie social deduction part game, West Hunt , is set to undergo a supernatural transformation, emerging as “West Haunt.” This eerie DLC promises to immerse players in a spine-tingling Wild West adventure like never before! Fallen outlaws will have the ability to come back from the dead to haunt the Sheriff and distract them from finding other outlaws. Kick things up a notch with the new Halloween Pack 2 DLC and give your Sheriff a fitting Grim Reaper makeover.

As an extra treat during this sale, Survivor Mercs is also receiving a supernatural update with a frighteningly adorable Halloween re-theme! Along with the Halloween festivities comes our first big update since Early Access, introducing a new map and an eerie new boss encounter to unlock further progression in the game!

This sale promises to add an extra layer of excitement and challenge for players, making this Halloween season one to remember. Don’t miss out on the savings and the spine-tingling fun – join SnailGamesUSA during this limited-time sale.

Below are the key details for both the Steam Publisher Sale and the Survivor Mercs game update:

Steam Publisher Sale Highlights:

Dates: October 26th 2023 10am PST – November 2nd, 2023

Platform: Exclusively on Steam

Discounts: up to 80% off

West Hunt DLC Highlights

Update Date: October 23rd 2023

Halloween Re-theme: The “Town” Map will undergo a haunting transformation, morphing into “Haunted Town” crafting an eerie ambiance that teleports players to a spine-chilling, supernatural world.

The “Town” Map will undergo a haunting transformation, morphing into “Haunted Town” crafting an eerie ambiance that teleports players to a spine-chilling, supernatural world. Halloween Pack 2 DLC Features: 3 Scary Outlaw Whistles 3 Sheriff’s Taunts 2 Sprays 1 Sheriff Halloween Skin



Terrifying Easter Egg: Those brave enough to explore Haunted Town may find a hidden easter egg, leading to a special reward!

Those brave enough to explore Haunted Town may find a hidden easter egg, leading to a special reward! Player Functions: Outlaws will rise from the dead as ghosts to haunt the Sheriff and try to distract him from his goal of finding other outlaws.

Survivor Mercs Game Update Highlights:

Update Date: Halloween Update October 23rd, New Map and Boss October 27th

New Map: Command the bullet hell in a brand-new map filled with new loot and obstacles.

Command the bullet hell in a brand-new map filled with new loot and obstacles. New Boss: Prepare for a hair-raising boss encounter that’s sure to test your gaming skills.

Prepare for a hair-raising boss encounter that’s sure to test your gaming skills. Halloween Re-theme: Scare away the enemies with Halloween masks! Keep an eye out for spooky elements and loot sprinkled throughout the map as well!

Snail’s Steam Publisher Sale offers a unique opportunity to acquire Snail titles at remarkable prices, exclusively on the Steam platform. Immerse yourself in new eerie worlds in both “West Hunt” and “Survivor Mercs” with their thrilling new updates and brace yourself for an unforgettable gaming experience!

About Snail, Inc.- https://www.snailgamesusa.com/

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Wandering Wizard- https://wanderingwizard.com/

Wandering Wizard is an indie publishing label by Snail. The new branch is dedicated to bringing independent western developed games to the global market. Wandering Wizard is based in Los Angeles, California.

